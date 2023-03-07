 A Good Dolphins Read from PFF | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

A Good Dolphins Read from PFF

So Be

www.miamidolphins.com

Scouting Combine Notebook: Draft Analyst's Favorite Picks By Position

We caught up with a handful of draft analysts to ask about their favorite Dolphins draft fits with the three picks on Day 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft
On top of a roster that has household names up-and-down, the pundits here in Indianapolis cannot stop raving about head coach Mike McDaniel and the offensive structure he's built around those core elements that Solak mentioned.
"McDaniel is the preeminent offensive mind in the league right now in terms of ingenuity, creativity and cutting edge," Solak said. "Really, the impact he had on this offense was extremely reminiscent of Sean McVay with the Rams in 2017."
Ironically, McDaniel and McVay worked together in Washington.

This was my favorite part.
 
Fin-Loco

I want Washington bad but I fear he might not be available unless we want to move up a bit to get him. This video of him flinging the sled around like a tinker toy while the other TE's looked miserable moving it half the distance is gold.

 
Crump

Fin-Loco said:
I want Washington bad but I fear he might not be available unless we want to move up a bit to get him. This video of him flinging the sled around like a tinker toy while the other TE's looked miserable moving it half the distance is gold.

I like the thought of Washington, but that is a horrible clip to try to show his dominance over others at the positions. (and i know you are just posting because some guy with sports in his name and a blue check mark tweeted it, so no offense) The other 2 could prob push the sled like DW did. Im taking the second guys blocking technique on the sled over DW any day.

Hit and lift, ass under, choppy steps. Go outside, put your car in neutral, you can probably push it like that with DW's technique
 
Fin-Loco

Crump said:
I like the thought of Washington, but that is a horrible clip to try to show his dominance over others at the positions. The other 2 could prob push the sled like DW did. Im taking the second guys blocking technique on the sled over DW any day.

Hit and lift, ass under, choppy steps. Go outside, put your car in neutral, you can probably push it like that with DW's technique
Good points. Now watch this. The guy LOVES contact and when he's not embarrassing SEC D linemen, he's catching passes in the end zone.

 
R

My favorite TE prospect for Miami is Tucker Craft. He's the closest to a Kittle potential analog among the group. I personally have him as a better prospect than Goedert was coming out. He was arguably an elite run blocker at the college level and he also has excellent tackle breaking ability. In Miami, I expect the TE will be used to run block/show the run block look and then leak out in the flat. Smythe did that a bit but was not dynamic enough to break that tackle that turns those quick outs into 20+ yard gains. I see that as what Miami needs out of the TE. I don't think a guy like Washington will give you that.
 
Crump

Fin-Loco said:
Good points. Now watch this. The guy LOVES contact and when he's not embarrassing SEC D linemen, he's catching passes in the end zone.

Oh I'd love to see him in a fins uniform pulling the corner on Sauce. Was just saying from technique stand point that the sled drill wasnt the best to post
 
