A Good Dolphins Read from PFF

My favorite TE prospect for Miami is Tucker Craft. He's the closest to a Kittle potential analog among the group. I personally have him as a better prospect than Goedert was coming out. He was arguably an elite run blocker at the college level and he also has excellent tackle breaking ability. In Miami, I expect the TE will be used to run block/show the run block look and then leak out in the flat. Smythe did that a bit but was not dynamic enough to break that tackle that turns those quick outs into 20+ yard gains. I see that as what Miami needs out of the TE. I don't think a guy like Washington will give you that.