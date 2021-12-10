 A good video on Tua and the play design | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

A good video on Tua and the play design

phin1984!

Jan 21, 2012
663
521
I strongly recommend this video. His previous videos have always been balanced, showing good and bad examples. He always explains the play design and what the QBs keys are. He seems very impressed by our RPO play and more specifically the QB play. He shows Tua strengths but areas to improve.

After watching the video I quite like our play design. I think the future might be brighter on offence them I first thought.

 
