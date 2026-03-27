 A Gruden Return: Y/N? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

A Gruden Return: Y/N?

Should Gruden Return to the NFL?

  • Yes

    Votes: 1 33.3%

  • No

    Votes: 1 33.3%

  • Unsure...

    Votes: 1 33.3%
  • Total voters
    3
Dolphin Charlie

Dolphin Charlie

NEVER STOP BELIEVING!!
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I personally do NOT have an opinion on whether Gruden should ever return to head coach an NFL team again, but what do you think?

I had forgotten the details regarding his ouster so I asked AI for a precise listing of what he did to get the rejection from the league...

Gruden resigned as Raiders head coach in October 2021 after emails from 2011–2018 (sent while he was an ESPN analyst, not an NFL employee at the time) surfaced via leaks during the NFL's investigation into the Washington Commanders' workplace issues.

Those emails contained:

  • Homophobic slurs (including against Commissioner Roger Goodell).
  • Misogynistic remarks.
  • A racist trope about NFLPA head DeMaurice Smith.
  • Complaints about women referees, the Michael Sam draft, player protests, concussions policy, and other cultural issues in the league.
Click to expand...

Gruden did apologize for all his words. With that apology in place, should he be allowed to return to the NFL?

Curious.

14nfl-explainer-gruden-mediumSquareAt3X.jpg
 
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