A. I. Quinn Ewers offense

I asked Chat GPT to design an offense for Ewers. Look at it and see what you think. I wonder if McDaniel can do better:

🐬 Miami Dolphins Offense for Quinn Ewers — 2025 (Personnel-Driven Scheme)

Context


  • Quinn Ewers is now the starting QB (replacing Tua Tagovailoa) as the Dolphins move toward youth evaluation late in the 2025 season. Reuters

  • The 2025 offense is middle-of-the-pack: ~2,753 passing yards, ~1,707 rushing yards. Miami Dolphins

  • Tyreek Hill is out for the season, so the WR hierarchy has shifted. ESPN.com

🗂 Offensive Personnel & Roles

Quarterbacks


  • Quinn Ewers (Starter) — Young passer with good intermediate accuracy and quick release. Reuters

  • Zach Wilson (Backup) — Experience if depth is needed. Miami Dolphins

  • (Tua Tagovailoa still on roster but benched) Reuters

Running Backs


  • De’Von Achane — RB1: Explosive run/pass threat (lead rusher, highest TD scorer on offense). StatMuse

  • Jaylen Wright — RB2: Younger change-of-pace inside runner. Miami Dolphins

  • Ollie Gordon II — RB3: Rookie back with size and rushing pedigree; effective for early downs. Wikipedia

  • Alec Ingold — Fullback: Used for extra blocking and short-yardage leverage. Miami Dolphins
Usage Strategy

  • Achane in space: motion, screens, and perimeter carries.

  • Gordon/Ground control inside zone to keep defense honest.

Wide Receivers


  • Jaylen Waddle — WR1: Top target; intermediate sits, crosses, option routes. ESPN.com

  • Malik Washington — WR2: Slot/bubble threat with WR/return versatility. Wikipedia

  • Cedrick Wilson Jr. — WR3: Reliable chain-mover with contested catch ability. Miami Dolphins

  • Nick Westbrook-Ikhine / Dee Eskridge / Tahj Washington: Depth and situational speed rotation. Miami Dolphins
Role Assignments

  • Waddle on option routes, quick outs, and play-action seams.

  • Washington as motion/slot read option; pick up blitzes on checkdowns.

  • Cedrick Wilson / Westbrook-Ikhine on 3rd-down circumferences.

Tight Ends


  • Darren Waller — TE1: Primary intermediate/TE seam route option. Reuters

  • Julian Hill / Greg Dulcich — TE2/3: Block + drag/cross roles. Miami Dolphins
TE Strategy

  • Waller as the clear second read in play-action and mesh concepts.

  • Hill/Dulcich for Y-cross and checkdowns when blitz arrives.

Offensive Line

(Based on current starters & depth) Miami Dolphins
LT: Patrick Paul
LG: Jonah Savaiinaea
C: Aaron Brewer
RG: Cole Strange
RT: Austin Jackson
RT/LT Depth: Daniel Brunskill
Blocking Mandates

  • Strong interior for quick game releases.

  • Slide protection with TE/RB help to keep Ewers calm.

  • Emphasis on run-blocking to open intermediate payoffs.

⚙️ Offensive Scheme Concepts

1. 📏 Quick Game First

Minimize pressure on Ewers early.
Concepts:

  • Slants & stick

  • Bubble + tunnel screens

  • Speed-outs & quick ins
Targets: Waddle, Washington for early rhythm.
Why: Helps Ewers establish accuracy and confidence.

2. 🧠 Defined Reads — Instinctual Pass Progressions

Quinn thrives when reads are structured:

  • Mesh → Drag/Sit

  • Levels → Dagger

  • Sail/Flood

  • Play-action seam
Progression Rule:

  2. Quick WR read

  4. TE (Waller) seams

  6. RB checkdown
Forced to protect himself, Ewers should throw his first read or get rid of it.

3. 🐎 Play-Action & Motion

Without Hill’s deep threat, you create depth via:

  • Bold motion to create coverage mismatches.

  • Play-action to pull safeties and open intermediate windows.
Motion Usage

  • Washington motion to slot

  • Achane to flat or jet

  • TE slide motion for boundary matches

4. 🐂 Balanced Run Game

Achane: explosive relocations — wide zone, RPO pop throws.
Gordon + Wright: inside zone/lead runs.
Goal:
Force DBs to respect run → clean intermediate throws.

5. 🏁 Short-Yardage & Red Zone Efficiency


  • Confined formations

  • High-low TE reads

  • FB infiltrates zone to clear space

  • Power/rule runs early in sets

📌 Player-Specific Role Fits

Jaylen Waddle

Routes: Option routes, mesh finishes, dig posts
Target area: 8–18 yards
Role: Chain mover + stress release

Malik Washington

Routes: Slants, bubble, curls
Role: Flexible slot and checkdown engine

Cedrick Wilson & Westbrook-Ikhine

Routes: Outs, comebacks, sideline possession areas
Value: Third receiver consistency

Darren Waller

Routes: TE seam, wheel, drag opens
Importance: Second read on many progressions

De’Von Achane

Uses: Jet, motion, screen + burst
Impact: Defensive line stretch + mismatch threats

📊 Offensive Blueprint Summary

PhaseWhat It Does
Quick GameBuilds rhythm, burns blitz
Play-ActionCreates depth without deep concepts
Intermediate CoreMaximizes Ewers’ strength range
Run GameOpens pockets & keeps D honest
Red ZoneHigh percentage throws + power

🎯 Key Coaching Principles

✅ Define reads clearly
✅ Motion to simplify coverage
✅ Don’t make Ewers stretch his arm vertically without protection
✅ Balance run/pass to build consistency

🐬 Miami Dolphins – 15-Play Opening Script​

QB: Quinn Ewers | OC: Mike McDaniel-style install

Offensive Goals (Script Purpose)​


  • Set Quinn’s feet early

  • Get completions on the first 3 plays

  • Stress linebackers horizontally

  • Show motion on 10+ plays

  • No pure “hero” throws before play 10

PLAY 1

Personnel: 11
Formation: Trips Right (Waddle isolated left)
Motion: Malik Washington short motion to stack
Play: Stick / Option

  • Read: Washington → Achane checkdown

  • Target: Washington (5–6 yards)
✅ Purpose: First completion, simple read, confidence builder

PLAY 2

Personnel: 11
Formation: Pistol
Motion: Achane orbit motion
Play: Inside Zone / RPO Glance

  • Read: MLB

  • Throw only if window is clean (Waddle glance)
✅ Purpose: Freeze LBs, introduce RPO threat

PLAY 3

Personnel: 12
Formation: Strong Right
Protection: Max protect (Brunskill at RG if needed)
Play: Play-Action Boot – Flat/Cross

  • Read: TE → Waddle over
✅ Purpose: Move pocket, settle Quinn early

PLAY 4

Personnel: 11
Formation: Bunch Left
Play: Quick Mesh (Sit Route)

  • Target: Waddle sit at 7 yards
✅ Purpose: Middle-of-field rhythm throw

PLAY 5

Personnel: 21 (Ingold FB)
Formation: I-Slot
Play: Duo Run – Achane
✅ Purpose: Physicality + play-action setup

PLAY 6

Personnel: 11
Formation: Trips Left
Motion: Washington jet fake
Play: Bubble / Smoke RPO

  • Throw immediately
✅ Purpose: Stress perimeter without Tyreek

PLAY 7

Personnel: 12
Formation: Tight Right
Protection: Max (TE chip + Brunskill help)
Play: Play-Action Yankee (Post/Dig)

  • Read: Dig (Waddle)

  • Post is alert only
🎯 First controlled shot — protected

PLAY 8

Personnel: 11
Formation: Empty
Play: Quick Slant / Option

  • Ball out in 2 seconds
✅ Purpose: Counter expected pressure

PLAY 9

Personnel: 11
Formation: Wide Zone Look
Play: Outside Zone – Achane
✅ Purpose: Stretch defense horizontally

PLAY 10

Personnel: 11
Formation: Slot Right
Play: Sail Concept

  • Read: Flat → Sail → Checkdown
🎯 Prime Quinn Ewers throw (12–18 yards)

PLAY 11

Personnel: 12
Formation: Condensed
Motion: TE short motion
Play: TE Seam / Flat

  • Target: Waller
✅ Purpose: Make TE a real threat

PLAY 12

Personnel: 11
Formation: Trips
Play: RB Screen (Achane)
✅ Purpose: Slow pass rush, reward blitz

PLAY 13

Personnel: 21
Formation: Offset I
Play: Counter Run (Gordon/Wright)
✅ Purpose: Change RB pace, wear front

PLAY 14

Personnel: 11
Formation: Bunch
Motion: Waddle orbit
Play: Flood Bootleg

  • Read: Flat → Over → Run if clean
🎯 Simple, athletic throw

PLAY 15

Personnel: 12
Formation: Tight Red-Zone Look
Play: Play-Action TE Leak
🎯 High-percentage TD opportunity

🧠 Play-Calling Rules for Quinn Ewers​


  2. First read open? Throw it.

  4. Second read late? Check it down.

  6. No drifting — step, throw, live to next play.

  8. Shots only off play-action or max protect.

  10. Motion before pressure downs.

📈 Expected Early-Game Outcome​


  • 6–8 completions on first drive

  • 0 negative plays

  • Defense forced to widen

  • Quinn visibly calmer by series 2
 
Ok I guess?

I would actually do most of that
Quick screens
Run the ball to death
Hit the TEs
Make it ez for him the first game, build him some confidence
I don’t need him to be attempting bombs all over the place
Give the kid a chance to grow
Take bigger chances last game of the season
 
