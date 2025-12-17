A. I. Quinn Ewers offense

BahamaFinFan78
Active Roster
I asked Chat GPT to design an offense for Ewers. Look at it and see what you think. I wonder if McDaniel can do better:
LT: Patrick Paul
LG: Jonah Savaiinaea
C: Aaron Brewer
RG: Cole Strange
RT: Austin Jackson
RT/LT Depth: Daniel Brunskill
Blocking Mandates
Concepts:
Why: Helps Ewers establish accuracy and confidence.
Gordon + Wright: inside zone/lead runs.
Goal:
Force DBs to respect run → clean intermediate throws.
Target area: 8–18 yards
Role: Chain mover + stress release
Role: Flexible slot and checkdown engine
Value: Third receiver consistency
Importance: Second read on many progressions
Impact: Defensive line stretch + mismatch threats
Motion to simplify coverage
Don’t make Ewers stretch his arm vertically without protection
Balance run/pass to build consistency
Formation: Trips Right (Waddle isolated left)
Motion: Malik Washington short motion to stack
Play: Stick / Option
Formation: Pistol
Motion: Achane orbit motion
Play: Inside Zone / RPO Glance
Formation: Strong Right
Protection: Max protect (Brunskill at RG if needed)
Play: Play-Action Boot – Flat/Cross
Formation: Bunch Left
Play: Quick Mesh (Sit Route)
Formation: I-Slot
Play: Duo Run – Achane
Purpose: Physicality + play-action setup
Formation: Trips Left
Motion: Washington jet fake
Play: Bubble / Smoke RPO
Formation: Tight Right
Protection: Max (TE chip + Brunskill help)
Play: Play-Action Yankee (Post/Dig)
Formation: Empty
Play: Quick Slant / Option
Formation: Wide Zone Look
Play: Outside Zone – Achane
Purpose: Stretch defense horizontally
Formation: Slot Right
Play: Sail Concept
Formation: Condensed
Motion: TE short motion
Play: TE Seam / Flat
Formation: Trips
Play: RB Screen (Achane)
Purpose: Slow pass rush, reward blitz
Formation: Offset I
Play: Counter Run (Gordon/Wright)
Purpose: Change RB pace, wear front
Formation: Bunch
Motion: Waddle orbit
Play: Flood Bootleg
Formation: Tight Red-Zone Look
Play: Play-Action TE Leak
High-percentage TD opportunity
Miami Dolphins Offense for Quinn Ewers — 2025 (Personnel-Driven Scheme)
Context
- Quinn Ewers is now the starting QB (replacing Tua Tagovailoa) as the Dolphins move toward youth evaluation late in the 2025 season. Reuters
- The 2025 offense is middle-of-the-pack: ~2,753 passing yards, ~1,707 rushing yards. Miami Dolphins
- Tyreek Hill is out for the season, so the WR hierarchy has shifted. ESPN.com
🗂 Offensive Personnel & Roles
Quarterbacks
- Quinn Ewers (Starter) — Young passer with good intermediate accuracy and quick release. Reuters
- Zach Wilson (Backup) — Experience if depth is needed. Miami Dolphins
- (Tua Tagovailoa still on roster but benched) Reuters
Running Backs
- De’Von Achane — RB1: Explosive run/pass threat (lead rusher, highest TD scorer on offense). StatMuse
- Jaylen Wright — RB2: Younger change-of-pace inside runner. Miami Dolphins
- Ollie Gordon II — RB3: Rookie back with size and rushing pedigree; effective for early downs. Wikipedia
- Alec Ingold — Fullback: Used for extra blocking and short-yardage leverage. Miami Dolphins
- Achane in space: motion, screens, and perimeter carries.
- Gordon/Ground control inside zone to keep defense honest.
Wide Receivers
- Jaylen Waddle — WR1: Top target; intermediate sits, crosses, option routes. ESPN.com
- Malik Washington — WR2: Slot/bubble threat with WR/return versatility. Wikipedia
- Cedrick Wilson Jr. — WR3: Reliable chain-mover with contested catch ability. Miami Dolphins
- Nick Westbrook-Ikhine / Dee Eskridge / Tahj Washington: Depth and situational speed rotation. Miami Dolphins
- Waddle on option routes, quick outs, and play-action seams.
- Washington as motion/slot read option; pick up blitzes on checkdowns.
- Cedrick Wilson / Westbrook-Ikhine on 3rd-down circumferences.
Tight Ends
- Darren Waller — TE1: Primary intermediate/TE seam route option. Reuters
- Julian Hill / Greg Dulcich — TE2/3: Block + drag/cross roles. Miami Dolphins
- Waller as the clear second read in play-action and mesh concepts.
- Hill/Dulcich for Y-cross and checkdowns when blitz arrives.
Offensive Line(Based on current starters & depth) Miami Dolphins
LT: Patrick Paul
LG: Jonah Savaiinaea
C: Aaron Brewer
RG: Cole Strange
RT: Austin Jackson
RT/LT Depth: Daniel Brunskill
Blocking Mandates
- Strong interior for quick game releases.
- Slide protection with TE/RB help to keep Ewers calm.
- Emphasis on run-blocking to open intermediate payoffs.
Offensive Scheme Concepts
1. Quick Game FirstMinimize pressure on Ewers early.
Concepts:
- Slants & stick
- Bubble + tunnel screens
- Speed-outs & quick ins
Why: Helps Ewers establish accuracy and confidence.
2. Defined Reads — Instinctual Pass ProgressionsQuinn thrives when reads are structured:
- Mesh → Drag/Sit
- Levels → Dagger
- Sail/Flood
- Play-action seam
- Quick WR read
- TE (Waller) seams
- RB checkdown
3. Play-Action & MotionWithout Hill’s deep threat, you create depth via:
- Bold motion to create coverage mismatches.
- Play-action to pull safeties and open intermediate windows.
- Washington motion to slot
- Achane to flat or jet
- TE slide motion for boundary matches
4. Balanced Run GameAchane: explosive relocations — wide zone, RPO pop throws.
Gordon + Wright: inside zone/lead runs.
Goal:
Force DBs to respect run → clean intermediate throws.
5. Short-Yardage & Red Zone Efficiency
- Confined formations
- High-low TE reads
- FB infiltrates zone to clear space
- Power/rule runs early in sets
Player-Specific Role Fits
Jaylen WaddleRoutes: Option routes, mesh finishes, dig posts
Target area: 8–18 yards
Role: Chain mover + stress release
Malik WashingtonRoutes: Slants, bubble, curls
Role: Flexible slot and checkdown engine
Cedrick Wilson & Westbrook-IkhineRoutes: Outs, comebacks, sideline possession areas
Value: Third receiver consistency
Darren WallerRoutes: TE seam, wheel, drag opens
Importance: Second read on many progressions
De’Von AchaneUses: Jet, motion, screen + burst
Impact: Defensive line stretch + mismatch threats
Offensive Blueprint Summary
|Phase
|What It Does
|Quick Game
|Builds rhythm, burns blitz
|Play-Action
|Creates depth without deep concepts
|Intermediate Core
|Maximizes Ewers’ strength range
|Run Game
|Opens pockets & keeps D honest
|Red Zone
|High percentage throws + power
Key Coaching PrinciplesDefine reads clearly
Motion to simplify coverage
Don’t make Ewers stretch his arm vertically without protection
Balance run/pass to build consistency
Miami Dolphins – 15-Play Opening ScriptQB: Quinn Ewers | OC: Mike McDaniel-style install
Offensive Goals (Script Purpose)
- Set Quinn’s feet early
- Get completions on the first 3 plays
- Stress linebackers horizontally
- Show motion on 10+ plays
- No pure “hero” throws before play 10
PLAY 1Personnel: 11
Formation: Trips Right (Waddle isolated left)
Motion: Malik Washington short motion to stack
Play: Stick / Option
- Read: Washington → Achane checkdown
- Target: Washington (5–6 yards)
PLAY 2Personnel: 11
Formation: Pistol
Motion: Achane orbit motion
Play: Inside Zone / RPO Glance
- Read: MLB
- Throw only if window is clean (Waddle glance)
PLAY 3Personnel: 12
Formation: Strong Right
Protection: Max protect (Brunskill at RG if needed)
Play: Play-Action Boot – Flat/Cross
- Read: TE → Waddle over
PLAY 4Personnel: 11
Formation: Bunch Left
Play: Quick Mesh (Sit Route)
- Target: Waddle sit at 7 yards
PLAY 5Personnel: 21 (Ingold FB)
Formation: I-Slot
Play: Duo Run – Achane
Purpose: Physicality + play-action setup
PLAY 6Personnel: 11
Formation: Trips Left
Motion: Washington jet fake
Play: Bubble / Smoke RPO
- Throw immediately
PLAY 7Personnel: 12
Formation: Tight Right
Protection: Max (TE chip + Brunskill help)
Play: Play-Action Yankee (Post/Dig)
- Read: Dig (Waddle)
- Post is alert only
PLAY 8Personnel: 11
Formation: Empty
Play: Quick Slant / Option
- Ball out in 2 seconds
PLAY 9Personnel: 11
Formation: Wide Zone Look
Play: Outside Zone – Achane
Purpose: Stretch defense horizontally
PLAY 10Personnel: 11
Formation: Slot Right
Play: Sail Concept
- Read: Flat → Sail → Checkdown
PLAY 11Personnel: 12
Formation: Condensed
Motion: TE short motion
Play: TE Seam / Flat
- Target: Waller
PLAY 12Personnel: 11
Formation: Trips
Play: RB Screen (Achane)
Purpose: Slow pass rush, reward blitz
PLAY 13Personnel: 21
Formation: Offset I
Play: Counter Run (Gordon/Wright)
Purpose: Change RB pace, wear front
PLAY 14Personnel: 11
Formation: Bunch
Motion: Waddle orbit
Play: Flood Bootleg
- Read: Flat → Over → Run if clean
PLAY 15Personnel: 12
Formation: Tight Red-Zone Look
Play: Play-Action TE Leak
High-percentage TD opportunity
Play-Calling Rules for Quinn Ewers
- First read open? Throw it.
- Second read late? Check it down.
- No drifting — step, throw, live to next play.
- Shots only off play-action or max protect.
- Motion before pressure downs.
Expected Early-Game Outcome
- 6–8 completions on first drive
- 0 negative plays
- Defense forced to widen
- Quinn visibly calmer by series 2