A Legit Case Can Be Made That We Have Our Best HC Since Shula

in terms of accomplishments, and top potential.I usually sit out close to week on losses we should or might have won, so my head would not explode nor get suspended for eviscerating other heads.Today I expected a worse blowout than even LV points predicted. I am so proud of this team and McD for getting them as close as he did. Is he immune from criticism? No, but overall, I'm hard pressed to be happier with any previous HC starting with JJ... And that's why I'm here now.Like that old song: "you don't know what you've got until you lose it!" And as unlikely as it seems that Coach McD will be replaced, I'm confident looking back if he were, that would be the prevailing feeling.Everyone's entitled to their opinions, so long as they keep them civil; this is mine!