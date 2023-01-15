 A Legit Case Can Be Made That We Have Our Best HC Since Shula | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

A Legit Case Can Be Made That We Have Our Best HC Since Shula

in terms of accomplishments, and top potential.

I usually sit out close to week on losses we should or might have won, so my head would not explode nor get suspended for eviscerating other heads.

Today I expected a worse blowout than even LV points predicted. I am so proud of this team and McD for getting them as close as he did. Is he immune from criticism? No, but overall, I'm hard pressed to be happier with any previous HC starting with JJ... And that's why I'm here now.

Like that old song: "you don't know what you've got until you lose it!" And as unlikely as it seems that Coach McD will be replaced, I'm confident looking back if he were, that would be the prevailing feeling.

Everyone's entitled to their opinions, so long as they keep them civil; this is mine!
1673825959422.png
 
View attachment 127743
I like him and his energy. I just think he needs to trust an OC to call his plays in the future.
 
I'm not sold. The whole I'm your friend thing call me Mike not Coach McDaniel creates an undisciplined environment. Penalties, like, not being able to get plays in on time because that's a drag dude.. All that BS will unravel take your genius cap off and know WTF you're going to do on 4th and 1.

18 weeks in after a summer of practice and you don't know what to dial up for down and distance?? This guy ain't no Shula sorry.
 
Vaark said:
I said "since Shula" and FWIW, JJ was raving about the job McD did despite all odds on the Giants Vikings halftime show
Click to expand...
JJ’s opinions don’t mean shit to me. Even though I think he was better than McDaniel, all he did was ruin the last 4 years of Marino’s career, and leave us hanging with Wannstedt.
 
DolfanSince93 said:
JJ’s opinions don’t mean shit to me. Even though I think he was better than McDaniel, all he did was ruin the last 4 years of Marino’s career, and leave us hanging with Wannstedt.
Click to expand...
And hiring Kippy Brown as the OC! 😂😂😂
 
DolfanSince93 said:
This is not a Thompson issue, it’s been happening throughout the season. They’re constantly lining up with 4 seconds or less, and needing to burn timeouts.
Click to expand...
Yep it happened all the time with Tua as well!
 
By far.

McD is a good coach, far better than anything we’ve had since Shula. Year 1, playoffs, turning Tua around, winning record, best offense we’ve seen since Shula..

Yes, there are things he needs to clean up. But he will. Injuries destroyed any real chance we had.

I ain’t a bit ashamed to wear my colors. We didn’t do all we wanted this year, but we did pretty darned well. McD took an injury depleted team on the road to a highly motivated and healthy contending team, seeded much higher than we were. With a third string 7th round QB.

And the team performed beyond the most optimistic of expectations. Keep in mind, spread was 13.5. And most folks folks thought that was generous to Miami.

Fire McD? Trade Tua?

Those who clamor for these things know nothing of football…

….and I’m getting tired of hearing the dumbasses bitch.
 
