A little inside info…

First of all, Mods, this is another Dalvin Cook thread but I think it could stand alone as a new thread. If you don’t see it that way and merge it, no hard feelings.



Next, my disclaimer. I have a family member that works in the Falcon front office. Every once in a while, he hears things Dolphin related and gives me the skinny. If anybody remembers, during the Great Fangio media meltdown of 2023, I came in and shared some info that was conveyed to me that Fangio to Miami was absolutely a done deal and that we’d see him still with the Dolphins when the dust settled. In over 15 years, this was the only time I’ve posted “inside” info on here because I felt very solid about the source. I understand an awful lot of people claim to have sources on the internet, so please take the following with a grain of salt.



So here’s my 2nd ever inside source post: Dalvin Cook is coming to Miami. I feel good about my source because the Falcons kicked the tires on Cook but were rebuffed by the Vikings. The story as I’ve heard it is that Minny told Atlanta that while they’d be willing to talk about a trade, that Cook has already let it be known to the Minnesota front office that Miami is the only trade partner that he’d consider extending/reworking his current deal for.



As we all know, using that leverage is basically like creating your own no trade clause as teams are not going to part with any assets for a RB rental. This is the EXACT scenario that brought Jalen Ramsey to Miami. While It’s been behind closed doors thus far, Cook and his agent are hell bent on steering him to Miami and feel like the Vikings are in a no-win situation in which they’re gonna have to trade him for a pretty pedestrian return, or force the Vikes hand in cutting him so he can immediately sign with the Fins.



My source says it’s simply not a matter of “if”, but “when”. Another tidbit I think the board will love: He said the Atlanta GM has joked about not answering his phone when Chris Grier’s number pops up. 😂 I guess a lot of GM’s in the league refer to him as Trader Grier and feel like he almost always comes out as the clear cut winner on trades.



Ok, so there it is. You decide to believe it or not, but rest assured I’m not a clout chaser, some dude who needs clicks, nor do I have “look at me!” syndrome.