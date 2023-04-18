 A little inside info… | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

A little inside info…

First of all, Mods, this is another Dalvin Cook thread but I think it could stand alone as a new thread. If you don’t see it that way and merge it, no hard feelings.

Next, my disclaimer. I have a family member that works in the Falcon front office. Every once in a while, he hears things Dolphin related and gives me the skinny. If anybody remembers, during the Great Fangio media meltdown of 2023, I came in and shared some info that was conveyed to me that Fangio to Miami was absolutely a done deal and that we’d see him still with the Dolphins when the dust settled. In over 15 years, this was the only time I’ve posted “inside” info on here because I felt very solid about the source. I understand an awful lot of people claim to have sources on the internet, so please take the following with a grain of salt.

My 2nd ever inside source post: Dalvin Cook is coming to Miami. I feel good about my source because the Falcons kicked the tires on Cook but were rebuffed by the Vikings. The story as I’ve heard it is that Minny told Atlanta that while they’d be willing to talk about a trade, that Cook has already let it be known to the Minnesota front office that Miami is the only trade partner that he’d consider extending/reworking his current deal for.

As we all know, using that leverage is basically like creating your own no trade clause as teams are not going to part with any assets for a RB rental. This is the EXACT scenario that brought Jalen Ramsey to Miami. While It’s been behind closed doors thus far, Cook and his agent are hell bent on steering him to Miami and feel like the Vikings are in a no-win situation in which they’re gonna have to trade him for a pretty pedestrian return, or force the Vikes hand in cutting him so he can immediately sign with the Fins.

My source says it’s simply not a matter of “if”, but “when”. Another tidbit I think the board will love: He said the Atlanta GM has joked about not answering his phone when Chris Grier’s number pops up. 😂 I guess a lot of GM’s in the league refer to him as Trader Grier and feel like he almost always comes out as the clear cut winner on trades.

Ok, so there it is. You decide to believe it or not, but rest assured I’m not a clout chaser, some dude who needs clicks, nor do I have “look at me!” syndrome.
 
Thanks for the info! This is a great post. Hope your source is right.

And for what it’s worth, I agree that this deserves its own thread and hope it doesn’t get merged.
 
Nope. Not this time. I take your bet and raise it to $100 Canadian to the site that Cook does not land in Miami. Now the question is… How much do you trust your source… And do you have any cojones? 🎰

👻👀
 
Aqua, I have been a member on this forum as long as you and I live in So Fl and hear things all of the time. I totally believe you and hope D Cook will be a fin!!
 
Aquaman GIF


Thanks for the info, brother. Looks like Miami will pass on the RB's during the draft. Maybe even trade one of their own.
 
This would have made sense BEFORE you brought back the entire RB core.

I think it's more important the Dolphins deploy any available assets to other parts of the team. So despite Cook's interest, I don't think the Dolphins should have any.
 
lol love this.

I also agree. Grier's best asset as a GM is his ability to wheel and deal. He's pulled off some great trades over the years. I hope your source is right. Having a thread-headed beast of Cook + Mostert + Wilson Jr would be quite the backfield. Probably our best since the R&R Express.

For what it's worth: Even if Cook doesn't pan out, I won't think you were stirring shit up for the sake of it. I've heard rumblings about Cook to Miami earlier in then off-season from (what I consider) reliable sources. There's definitely some smoke there.

You've also been posting on this forum for a long time. You've got credibility.
 
So, here is the thing. It doesn't matter what you or anyone else on here thinks. If Grier and McD think they can make the team better with any player, they will make that move. It is not about salary cap or future, it is about putting the best team together to win a superbowl.
 
Thanks for the thread and info.

As stated more substance here, and IMO worthy of its own thread.

The interesting thing is comparing it to the Ramsey trade.

Would love to have Cook, with a reworked contract

My only concern is I don't want the NFL turning into the NBA.

Sign where you want to sign, but forcing trades to specific teams?

Regardless, it's a great feeling to have a team where star players wanna play for.

The best FA twitter post I saw was the one explaining why FA got off to a slow start because not everyone can play for Miami lol.

Thanks for the update. It may not happen, just like Poyer, but I do believe Cook and Miami are trying to make it happen
 
The point of a sports forum is to discuss things as fans that we don't actually have control over.
 
Substance?… Where is the substance? His “source” in Hotlanta? Hot garbage. Let’s see him match my offer… No lose situation, everybody wins! But nope, crickets…

100🇨🇦💵=77🇺🇸💵 - All to Finheaven!!🐬

Come on Aqua Man!! Show ya got the cojones…fer the luva Finheaven!!🐬

Ask not what your board can do for you. Ask what you can do for Finheaven! Mods’ll enforce. C’mon! 🐓🐣 bak bak! Haha…crickets 🪳

Ha ha ha, As if anyone in fricken’ Atlanta would have any inside knowledge about a Minny deal…what a joke! Millions of dollars being played with here and “I got a guy in Hotlanta”!!! 🤡🐓 Ha***** couldn’t even sell that LIE. 🤠

Here, I’ll up the bet! If you win, I pay 100 Canadian to Finheaven and I stay off the board during all of draft week! Not a peep 🐣. C’mon Aqua cough, cough, Man? DO IT!
 
