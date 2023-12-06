 A little levity reading on the Bills forum | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

A little levity reading on the Bills forum

Re: Week 13 other games​




Originally Posted by kingJofNYC View Post

No ****, but what does that have to do with me addressing Allen not having a good OL, he does, and like you said, we are still ass in the win loss column. So maybe you’re agreeing with me in some ways. OL isn’t the reason we’re dropping games.


It has everything to do with you ****ing addressing the the ol, it doesn't make a ****ing difference because the ol and metrics aren't winning ****ing games, so in that ****ing sense yeah I ****ing agree with you and the metrics still don't mean ****ing **** to a 6-6 team.
Oh the pain! The agony! LOL.
 
Seems a less well educated Bill’s fan. He/she/it has very few adjectives from which to choose. Likely they are not all like that.
 
EasyRider said:
Who cares about the Bills forum
They suck and their fans suck
I care about the Fins and this forum
Yet you felt compelled to click the thread and comment.....lol.

Just kidding Easy. I feel ya.

They can be entertaining in small doses.
 
