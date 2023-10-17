 A little perspective | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

A little perspective

Before everyone gets excited about the D playing better, we need to remember the turnaround over the last 2 weeks is against teams that have combined for 1 win on the season. Additionally our lone loss is against the 4-2 Bills who whooped our ass. The rest of our wins have come against teams with a combined 5-24 record.

So, what I am saying is we need to keep things in perspective and see how we do against playoff caliber teams. Right now, we have faced 1 and lost badly!
 
Yep...their statistical improvement over the past two weeks, IMO, is tempered a bit by the competition. I don't expect them to hold the Eagles to 14 points like they did Carolina...I'm just looking for them to not get embarrassed like they did in Buffalo.
 
The aggravating thing is that Bills and Eagles are both road games in difficult environments. IMO, that skews the narrative.

Seems like teams we are more likely to beat on the road (Broncos and Raiders) are at home. Teams we'd be better off playing at home (Chargers and Chiefs) are on the road. At least we took care of the Chargers and Chiefs are in London.

Same thing with out AFC North and AFC South opponents - Ravens on the road, Titans at home.

NFC East is split. Dallas and Giants at home. Eagles and Commanders on the road.
 
