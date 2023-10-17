A little perspective

67Stang
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Aug 28, 2004
- Messages
- 9,363
- Reaction score
- 4,276
- Location
- Tucson, AZ
Before everyone gets excited about the D playing better, we need to remember the turnaround over the last 2 weeks is against teams that have combined for 1 win on the season. Additionally our lone loss is against the 4-2 Bills who whooped our ass. The rest of our wins have come against teams with a combined 5-24 record.
So, what I am saying is we need to keep things in perspective and see how we do against playoff caliber teams. Right now, we have faced 1 and lost badly!
So, what I am saying is we need to keep things in perspective and see how we do against playoff caliber teams. Right now, we have faced 1 and lost badly!