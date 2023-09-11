 A little subtle, but one of my favorite plays was | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

A little subtle, but one of my favorite plays was

EasyRider

EasyRider

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 13, 2019
Messages
9,592
Reaction score
18,576
Location
Borneo
Kohue’s sack on Herbert. I say subtle because obviously we had an offensive explosion yesterday. However, Herbert is obviously a bigger man than K, but it was awesome that K used his smarts when he wrapped him but took him down by locking his legs around Herbert’s legs and tripped him down. Classic shit
Any other year Herbert would somehow shake off that sack and get rid of the ball somehow. K is not only athletic but he’s smart in his delivery
 
In my opinion one of the biggest plays if not the biggest is the 3rd and 15 conversion to Berrios. 12 minutes left in the 4th quarter and Fins facing a 3rd and 15. Tua escapes the pocket, runs to his left and throws an absolute pea to Berrios for the first down. They were down by 4 at the time. If they don't pick that up and kick the ball back to the Chargers more than likely the Chargers go up by double digits and couldve been game over. Sneaky big play.
 
BEANTOWNFINFAN said:
In my opinion one of the biggest plays if not the biggest is the 3rd and 15 conversion to Berrios. 12 minutes left in the 4th quarter and Fins facing a 3rd and 15. Tua escapes the pocket, runs to his left and throws an absolute pea to Berrios for the first down. They were down by 4 at the time. If they don't pick that up and kick the ball back to the Chargers more than liekly the Chargers go up by double digits and couldve been game over. Sneaky big play.
Click to expand...
I agree that play was HUGE…but, but, but there was a declined holding on the defense on that play….either way we were getting out of that hole but I agree Berrios made a great play and Tua even better!!
 
Both of those we good ones.

My subtle play of the game was Baker lowering his shoulder into Mike Williams. I haven't seen one of our linebackers blow up a wide reciever since the Zach Thomas days.

It won't show up on any stat lines but sends a message.
 
EasyRider said:
Kohue’s sack on Herbert. I say subtle because obviously we had an offensive explosion yesterday. However, Herbert is obviously a bigger man than K, but it was awesome that K used his smarts when he wrapped him but took him down by locking his legs around Herbert’s legs and tripped him down. Classic shit
Any other year Herbert would somehow shake off that sack and get rid of the ball somehow. K is not only athletic but he’s smart in his delivery
Click to expand...
that felt like the first stop we got in the game!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom