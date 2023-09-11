A little subtle, but one of my favorite plays was

EasyRider
Kohue’s sack on Herbert. I say subtle because obviously we had an offensive explosion yesterday. However, Herbert is obviously a bigger man than K, but it was awesome that K used his smarts when he wrapped him but took him down by locking his legs around Herbert’s legs and tripped him down. Classic shit
Any other year Herbert would somehow shake off that sack and get rid of the ball somehow. K is not only athletic but he’s smart in his delivery
