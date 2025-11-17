 A Look Ahead (‘26 Opponents) | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

A Look Ahead (‘26 Opponents)

DuderinoN703

DuderinoN703

We? What the **** we?
Club Member
Joined
Oct 13, 2004
Messages
48,016
Reaction score
19,966
Location
Northern Virginia
Aside from division games:

Home: Chiefs, Chargers, Bears, Lions, AFC North (Likely Bengals)

Away: Broncos, Packers, Vikings, Raiders, AFC South (Texans or Jags), and NFC West (49ers or Seahawks)

Potentially 11 out of 17 winning teams not including Bengals (who would be good with Burrow) and Jets (potential real QB as early as next year).
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom