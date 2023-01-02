A Look Ahead- Adding A RB

So Be said:



2023 NFL Draft: Ranking the top 10 running back prospects | NFL Draft | PFF PFF's Mike Renner reveals his top 10 running backs in the 2023 NFL Draft.

There are VG options here for Miami in the 3rd round. I would like to draft a RB in the best and deepest class I have seen. I know the year is not over but, must admit I feel like it is.. No matter, a look ahead is always a fun and good thing for Phans to do. Here are the top 10 RBs from PFF:There are VG options here for Miami in the 3rd round. Click to expand...

Well, we do not have anyone notable under contract, so we will have to do something. Given our other needs though, I don't see it likely that we draft a guy before that 2nd pick in rd3, if then.Probably more likely that either Mostert or Wilson return.More often than not, mid round rookie backs are not up to the task of pass protection, and assuming we roll with Tua, that's not a good situation.