A Look Ahead- Adding A RB

I would like to draft a RB in the best and deepest class I have seen. I know the year is not over but, must admit I feel like it is.. No matter, a look ahead is always a fun and good thing for Phans to do. Here are the top 10 RBs from PFF:

2023 NFL Draft: Ranking the top 10 running back prospects | NFL Draft | PFF

PFF's Mike Renner reveals his top 10 running backs in the 2023 NFL Draft.
There are VG options here for Miami in the 3rd round.
 
artdnj said:
We should look at it back but I find it hard to believe will use our first pic on one with all our other needs.
Agree, our needs are many. However a RB who can be consistent like Mitchell in SF would make this O so much better. I take nothing away from what Mostert and Wilson have done but they are not the answer.
 
So Be said:
Agree, our needs are many. However a RB who can be consistent lie Mitchell in SF would make this O so much better. I take nothing away from what Mostert and Wilson have done but they are not the answer.
Disagree
they were hardly used and when finally used quite effective
I think we can hold off another year, however, wouldn’t mind drafting a mid rounder who is talented and can be a starter down the road and can be our third RB next year.
 
So Be said:
I would like to draft a RB in the best and deepest class I have seen. I know the year is not over but, must admit I feel like it is.. No matter, a look ahead is always a fun and good thing for Phans to do. Here are the top 10 RBs from PFF:

www.pff.com

2023 NFL Draft: Ranking the top 10 running back prospects | NFL Draft | PFF

PFF's Mike Renner reveals his top 10 running backs in the 2023 NFL Draft.
www.pff.com www.pff.com

There are VG options here for Miami in the 3rd round.
Well, we do not have anyone notable under contract, so we will have to do something. Given our other needs though, I don't see it likely that we draft a guy before that 2nd pick in rd3, if then.

Probably more likely that either Mostert or Wilson return.

More often than not, mid round rookie backs are not up to the task of pass protection, and assuming we roll with Tua, that's not a good situation.
 
So Be said:
Agree, our needs are many. However a RB who can be consistent like Mitchell in SF would make this O so much better. I take nothing away from what Mostert and Wilson have done but they are not the answer.
Our backs ran well this year. Problem is McPassHappy didn’t like to run it. I agree a young, dynamic back would be great. But do you think McThrow-on-3rd-and-1-millimeter would feed them the ball?
 
We need to spend a third rounder on a RB.

Achane isn’t a good fit (we need a three-down back) and won’t be there by the time we pick in the third round anyway, but man, I’d love him on this team. He’s going to be a star. He has Tyreek-esque speed and strength.
 
royalshank said:
Our backs ran well this year. Problem is McPassHappy didn’t like to run it. I agree a young, dynamic back would be great. But do you think McThrow-on-3rd-and-1-millimeter would feed them the ball?
Refer to McD in SF last year and Mitchell.
 
ZACH CHARBONNET, UCLA (SENIOR | 6-1, 220)

  • 2022 Grade: 91.5
  • Play Style: Bell Cow
  • Initial Round Projection: Early Day 2
Unlike some others on this list, there’s no physical trait or special skill set to really rave about with Charbonnet. Rather, there’s nothing he can’t do at the running back position. He has ideal size (6-foot-1, 220 points) paired with plus athletic tools and a complete unwillingness to go down on first contact. It’s why he averaged a ridiculous 4.15 yards after contact this season on 194 carries for 1,358 yards. He also showed well in the passing game with 37 catches for 320 yards and 15 broken tackles this season.

This would be a good choice in the 3rd.

Does anyone even remember what a bell cow RB is? :cool:
 
