A Look Ahead at the 2025 Season - Why Miami Can't (or at least shouldn't) Hit the Reset Button Yet.

This season isn't over, but it's certainly winding down. The Fins have slim playoff hopes, and we'll know for certain within the next eight days how that turns out. But much to the chagrin of many here, it appears that Ross isn't quite ready to move on from anyone in the front office. Do I know this? Of course not. But all of those who made those self-important public declarations about their actions if Miami didn't clean house after this season might want to either pack their fan bags or start practicing their "I reserve the right to re-evaluate things" speeches.



The thing is, it might have *nothing* to do with how much Ross likes Grier or McDaniel. It just might make zero sense financially. What makes sense financially (which is probably pretty relevant to a real estate mogul) is to patch holes as best they can and run it back for one more year.



The Miami Dolphins will be a far more enticing spot for a GM and HC in 2026 than in 2025. Consider the following:



1) I am not in favor of moving on from Tua. However, I can certainly understand moving on from him if he regresses and/or he gets injured again, and/or Miami completely falls apart. Why? Because Tua's contract is nowhere near as crippling as some would make you believe. His 2026 salary becomes fully guaranteed as of March 2025. However, Tua can still be cut after 2025 with a post 6/1 designation, and I *believe* it would result in a dead cap hit of around $23mm in 2026 and 2027. Not optimal, not franchise-ending.



2) All of those contracts that everyone hates? They go away in 2026. Tyreek Hill...gone. Bradley Chubb? Gone. Terron Armstead? Gone. Just making those three moves plus Tua? Miami has about $100mm in cap space in 2026...and that's without getting creative.



3) Before you look, guess how much guaranteed money is presently guaranteed on Miami's books in 2026. Ready?



It's just over 2.5 million dollars. Chop Robinson and Patrick Paul. That's it. There is no other guaranteed money. It would make no sense to cut Waddle, Austin Jackson and Jalen Ramsey at that point, but there just aren't that many pieces that are certain to be on Miami in 2026.



In summary, 2025 might not be the best year for GM/HC shopping in Miami. 2026 looks a lot more enticing...and I'm honestly not all that worried about Grier restructuring that many contracts. I'm not sure he'll get the green light this time.