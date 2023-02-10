A look ahead at the RBs we might target in the draft

So my idea about getting Tony Pollard is a pipe dream because he's gonna cost over 8 million a year and we can't afford that and honestly I've always been against putting that much money into one RB. So it's time to look to the draft.



The top two RB prospects Robenson-Tex and Gibbs-Ala will most likely be gone when we pick in the 2nd round but I've been looking at the rest of the class to see who we might be able to get. I used NFLdraftbuzz to help get this info.



I'll include Gibbs bc maybe there is a chance he falls to us and is prob my favorite out of this class.





Jahmyr Gibbs - Ala - 5'11" - 200lbs- 4.46 40-yrd





SCOUTING REPORT: STRENGTHS

*Best skill set of any RB in this class, will truly fit into any scheme

*Great pass catcher with a more advanced route tree than would be expected of a RB

*Strength to complement a power-back rushing attack if need be

*Electric speed allowing him to easily burn tacklers on corners

*Has the vision and confidence to hit holes without second thought

*Will only be twenty-one years old by the time he is drafted leaving ample time for his prime years

*Possess fluidity as a runner, can stop on a dime or turn on the jets at will

*Has been clocked at 22.3 MPH on one of his 70+ yard touchdowns



SCOUTING WEAKNESS

*Pass blocking leaves much to be desired

*Has less weight than expected of a power back, if he is adopted into an offense that uses him as a bell-cow, he would need to add muscle to compete with NFL defensive lines.

PLAYER COMPARISON

Faster Deebo Samuel





Zach Evans - Ol Miss - 6'0" - 215 lbs. 4.42 40-yrd





SCOUTING REPORT: STRENGTHS

*Demonstrated the ability to track the ball over his shoulder. Good flexibility and balance to adjust to the poorly thrown pass. Good vision and patience for screens.

*Evans has the straight-line speed to outrun angles, and his flexibility allows him to turn the corner on the perimeter and stay near top speed as Evans does; he’s especially effective on fly sweeps.

*Strong interior runner. Quickly presses the line of scrimmage and has the burst to get through the line of scrimmage and into the second level quickly. A classic North-South runner who doesn't waste time moving laterally.

*His initial burst is excellent, and he’s capable of running out of a traditional setup or taking the ball lined up next to a quarterback in shotgun.

*Evans consistently falls forward, and he will also bounce off of or shake loose from a couple of tackles to turn minimal gains into big runs.

*He’s a creative runner, finding cut-back lanes and often looking like a return specialist on some of his longer runs.

*His stop-start ability in traffic, exceptional balance, lateral agility and body control allow him to squeeze out chunks of yardage when it appears that nothing is there.



SCOUTING REPORT: WEAKNESSES

*Despite good timed speed Evans really isn’t a guy who will create a lot of separation as a receiver

*He sometimes gets too upright and fails to run behind his pads.

*Evans doesn’t have much ability as a run blocker or the violent run-after-catch ability



Zach Charbonnet - UCLA - 6'1" 220lbs 4.41 40-yrd





SCOUTING REPORT: STRENGTHS

*Rusher with a great combination of overall size and strength with excellent speed

*Has the feet and feel running between the tackles and in the open field. He has very good vision and the patience to pick through defenses.

*Fights for extra yardage and is reliable in short-yardage situations.

Improving patience as a runner, following pulling guards and makes good decisions on his cut.

Strong interior runner. *Quickly presses the line of scrimmage and has the burst to get through the line of scrimmage and into the second level quickly. A classic North-South runner who doesn't waste time moving laterally.

*Demonstrated the ability to track the ball over his shoulder. Good flexibility and balance to adjust to the poorly thrown pass. Good vision and patience for screens.

*Very physical runner; keeps his legs churning on contact. Rarely goes down with the first hit. Lowers shoulder into defenders and shows pure determination with natural running skills to break free and stiff-arm and spin move to dodge tacklers.

*Has good vision to find the hole and get North-South. Gets a good initial push and always seems to be falling forward for a positive gain. A hard runner with a workhorse-type back mentality.



SCOUTING REPORT: WEAKNESSES

*Loses momentum when he gears down to change direction and it takes him a few steps to accelerate back to full speed. Appears indecisive; will dance too much at the line of scrimmage. Lacks natural playmaking ability.

*He is more fast than quick and doesn't have the super quickness you will pound on elite backs

*Doesn't make tacklers miss - needs to develop a greater bag of tricks if he is going to succeed in the pros

*His hands are not great and he drops passes that he's not expecting - needs to improve his overall awareness

*Offers little in pass protection and poor technique cut blocking.





Tank Bigsby - Aub - 6'0" 213 lbs. 4.48 40-yrd





SCOUTING REPORT: STRENGTHS

*A compact runner, Bigsby has a rare blend of balance, agility and instincts.

*Shows a surprising burst to beat linebackers to the edge. *Can plant his foot in the ground and explode, showing better straight-line speed than expected.

*Bigsby finishes runs well and flashes the ability to get small and squeeze through traffic.

*He’s patient, letting blocks develop then accelerating. He runs with a good forward lean and consistently falls forward.

*Bigsby shows decent burst and straight-line speed to turn in big plays.

*Possesses quick feet and straight-line speed but doesn't have the elite burst to be a constant big-play threat. Improving patience as a runner, following pulling guards and makes good decisions on his cut.



SCOUTING REPORT: WEAKNESSES

*Bigsby tends to get too upright at times, sacrificing power.

*His hands are good, but Bigsby doesn’t show much feel as a route runner and might not be a guy you flex out wide.

*A tall, upright runner who lacks great power as a runner. Not a quick-twitch athlete and is forced to gear down too much. Not very loose throughout his frame; looks tight redirecting. Will dance and leave his feet instead of taking what's there.



Devin Achane TX A&M 5'9" 185 lbs 4.24 40yrd





SCOUTING REPORT: STRENGTHS

*Elusive, pogo stick-quick back with excellent initial burst and very good long speed. Gets to top speed quickly. Turns the corner and accelerates smoothly with vision to cut or stop-and-start. Tough enough to attack the hole inside and uses electric lateral agility to avoid. Breakaway threat has improved as a receiver.

*Made Bruce Feldman's Freak's List - ranked #35. He wrote, "Arguably the fastest man in college football, the 5-9, 185-pound junior has big-time track credentials. He’s run a 10.02 personal best in the 100, although that was a wind-aided time. *He’s also run a 10.14 100 that was legal with a 1.8 mph wind, which ranks as the 10th-fastest time in A&M history. He’s also clocked a 20.20 200-meter time. *Achane showed that dazzling speed when he took a kickoff back 96 yards midway through the third quarter in the win over No. 1 Alabama to help him average a robust 33.4 yards per return on the season."

*His initial burst is excellent, and he’s capable of running out of a traditional setup or taking the ball lined up next to a quarterback in shotgun.

Is an electrifying player, one of college football’s best playmakers in space

*Cuts on a dime with lightning-fast feet and the quick-twitch explosion of an Olympic sprinter out of the block. Very good vision.

*His competitiveness and knack for high-pointing the ball allow him to play bigger than his size.

*Achane accelerates 0-to-60 and hits top speed fast enough to outrun angles. He’s also flexible and agile, able to keep the pedal to the floor as he turns and weaves.



SCOUTING REPORT: WEAKNESSES

*As a runner, Achane too often looks to bounce outside and make the big play, rather than pick his way through traffic.

*Does most of his work on the perimeter — and ran a lot of fly sweeps

*Offers little in pass protection and poor technique cut blocking, fails to do much to slow down blitzers