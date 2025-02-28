A look at the Free Agent Gaurds

MrChadRico
With many posters not wanting to draft a Gaurd in round 1, I thought this was a good time to actually look at who's available in Free agency. Remember, we need both RG and LG. Please add more gaurds and a little write up on any others I left out if you think they are worth talking about.
G - Will Fries - 6'6" 305 pounds - coming off injury - Since Week 9 of the 2022 season, Fries has been the starting right guard for the Colts. He has grown exponentially each season since being drafted in the 7th round of the 2021 draft, peaking in 2024 as Pro Football Focus' top-graded right guard in the league (through the first five weeks). He suffered a fractured ankle in Week 5 of the season.
As a run blocker, Fries showcases a devastating mean streak with an ability to finish plays. He is a people mover on combo blocks and he has the athleticism to get to the second level and wash out linebackers attempting to read the play. His style of play fits perfectly with how the Dolphins design their zone blocking scheme with his impressive blend of power and athleticism.
Rumor is the Colts will try to resign him.
* https://www.si.com/nfl/colts/news/colts-internal-free-agent-profiles-will-fries
G- Teven Jenkins - 6'6" 321 lbs. - Drafted as a tackle, Teven Jenkins has made a solid transition inside to guard. He turns 27 in March, so he has the youth that teams want when signing free agents. He has missed time with injuries, including three games last season, but he has 40 starts in his career.
Chicago Bears left guard Teven Jenkins is undeniably talented. He's a downright nasty bully in the run game and has been one of the Bears' better starting offensive linemen over the last four years (when he's been healthy.) Unfortunately, he hasn't been healthy all that often. Bears are not expecting to offer him a new contract.
G - Kevin Zeitler - 6'4" 315 lbs. 34, so hes old but played at nearly and all-pro level in 2024. The 12-year veteran went to Detroit last offseason, with the reputation of being an iron man, playing over 1,000 snaps in all but three of his NFL seasons—and primarily doing so at right guard.
He had been one of the most consistently great guards in the NFL for a decade, the Lions may be looking to resign him and he also might want to play for a legit contender so the likleyhood of the Dolphins getting him is rather low.
G- James Daniels - 6'4 336 lbs. 27 yrs old - Steelers OG James Daniels is set to enter free agency without a contract extension after an injury-plagued season. At 27 years old, with seven years of NFL experience—including three with the Steelers—his injury history raises concerns about his market value. The Steelers have indicated they plan to move on.
On his first 209 snaps of the 2024 season before suffering the Achilles injury, Daniels was the number-one graded guard in the NFL—earning an outstanding 92.9 overall grade from Pro Football Focus. The Steelers offensive lineman was on the fast track to a massive payday during the 2025 offseason.
G- Mekhi Becton - 6'7" 364 lbs. - A huge human. Becton is just 25-years old (will be 26 in April) with experience at both guard and tackle. He has shown he can play guard at a relatively high level. The stats for Becton might not be great - 26 hurries/5 sacks allowed; graded 54th out of 80 OGs — but there is no question his first year at guard was a big success.
ESPN's Adam Schefter said the following about where things stand between Becton and the Eagles:
"Mekhi Becton found a home in Philadelphia, and he chose to go to Philadelphia in large part because he believed that [Eagles offensive line coach] Jeff Stoutland would help rebuild his career, and that's exactly what happened. Now, he can go out and seek greener pastures elsewhere, or he and the Eagles could work out a fair deal where he could continue to thrive. So, I think Mekhi Becton is going to be inclined to stay."
G- Brandon Scherff - 33, 6'5" 315 lbs. - guard for the Jacksonville Jaguars, is a free agent in 2025. He is considered a top free agent and a reliable starter. Scherff was drafted by the Washington Redskins in the first round of the 2015 NFL draft.
He played for the Redskins for seven seasons and was selected to five Pro Bowls. Scherff has been a reliable presence for the Jaguars, starting all 51 regular season games during his three-year contract. He has been particularly good in pass protection. Scherff is considered a very capable starter, particularly in pass protection.
G - Patrick Mekari - 6'4" 305, 27 - Mekari is a former undrafted free agent who has played all five positions on the offensive line for the Baltimore Ravens He's a solid player who's never been an All-Pro or Pro Bowler. In 2024, he played nearly every down at left guard Mekari's versatility and ability to play anywhere on the offensive line make him a valuable player. He's a good value for the price and could be a valuable addition to another team
G - Aaron Banks - 6'5" 327, 27 - Aaron Banks will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason and the 49ers probably won't re-sign him. That's because he was highly inconsistent during the past three seasons as the starting left guard. And yet, he still could have a significant market. Banks moves very well in the run game for his size, which is presumably what made him most attractive to the 49ers in the first place, but still has room to grow in pass protection.
