A look at the offense without Armstead

Doing this on the fly, so don't know in advance what the results will be.

Armstead missed:

week 5 (techincally he played 8 snaps, Jets, so I'm going to just count this as a missed game)
week 6 (MInnesota)
week 12 second half (against the Texans....not going to look at those numbers as Miami had a huge lead and played quite a few backups)
week 13 (San Francisco)
week 17 (New England)
------------------------------------------
One item of note...three of the four games he missed were games that Tua didn't play in, so there is a decent amount of time to look at what our backup QBs have done with him not in the ilneup)

Offensive numbers:

Game rushing passing total plays/yards points scored
Jets 26 for 137, 2 tds 19 of 34 for 158, 2 sacks -8, 1 int 62 for 287 17
Minnesota 20 for 73 30 of 47 for 385, 6 sacks -33, 2 td, 2 int 73 for 425 16
San Fran 8 for 33 18 of 34 for 295, 3 sacks -20, 2 td, 3 int 45 for 308 17
New England 27 for 86, 1 td 24 of 40 for 265, 2 sacks -18, 2 td, 2int 69 for 327 21
TOTALS
runs 81 for 329, 3 tds p: 91 of 155 for 1103, 13 sacks -79, 6 td, 8 int total plays 249 for 1353 yards, 71 points.

Average per game:
20.3 runs for 82.2 yards, 0.8 tds; 38.8 passes, 22.8 completions for 275.8 yards, 3.3 sacks for -19.8, 1.5 td, 2 int total plays 62.4 for 338.2 yards, 17.8 points

If you remove the San Fran game where Tua play the averages are:
24.3 runs for 99 yards, 1 td, 40.3 passes, 24.3 completions, 269.3 yards,, 2.7 sacks for -19.7 1.3 td, 1.7 int. Total plays 67.3 for 345.6, 18 points.

I'll leave it up to everyone else to draw conclusions. The only thing I would say is that Thompson has to control the interceptions.
 
What's even better is if this coaching staff minimizes putting him in those situations.

If you add even more pressure on him against that Jets D then you're likely to drastically increase the chances that he turns the ball over.
3pts in this type of game is HUGE. 7 pts might as well be 3 score led.
 
ANUFan said:
What's even better is if this coaching staff minimizes putting him in those situations.

If you add even more pressure on him against that Jets D then you're likely to drastically increase the chances that he turns the ball over.
3pts in this type of game is HUGE. 7 pts might as well be 3 score led.
Set Thompson up for success. :ffic:
 
