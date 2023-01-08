A look at the offense without Armstead

Doing this on the fly, so don't know in advance what the results will be.



Armstead missed:



week 5 (techincally he played 8 snaps, Jets, so I'm going to just count this as a missed game)

week 6 (MInnesota)

week 12 second half (against the Texans....not going to look at those numbers as Miami had a huge lead and played quite a few backups)

week 13 (San Francisco)

week 17 (New England)

------------------------------------------

One item of note...three of the four games he missed were games that Tua didn't play in, so there is a decent amount of time to look at what our backup QBs have done with him not in the ilneup)



Offensive numbers:



Game rushing passing total plays/yards points scored

Jets 26 for 137, 2 tds 19 of 34 for 158, 2 sacks -8, 1 int 62 for 287 17

Minnesota 20 for 73 30 of 47 for 385, 6 sacks -33, 2 td, 2 int 73 for 425 16

San Fran 8 for 33 18 of 34 for 295, 3 sacks -20, 2 td, 3 int 45 for 308 17

New England 27 for 86, 1 td 24 of 40 for 265, 2 sacks -18, 2 td, 2int 69 for 327 21

TOTALS

runs 81 for 329, 3 tds p: 91 of 155 for 1103, 13 sacks -79, 6 td, 8 int total plays 249 for 1353 yards, 71 points.



Average per game:

20.3 runs for 82.2 yards, 0.8 tds; 38.8 passes, 22.8 completions for 275.8 yards, 3.3 sacks for -19.8, 1.5 td, 2 int total plays 62.4 for 338.2 yards, 17.8 points



If you remove the San Fran game where Tua play the averages are:

24.3 runs for 99 yards, 1 td, 40.3 passes, 24.3 completions, 269.3 yards,, 2.7 sacks for -19.7 1.3 td, 1.7 int. Total plays 67.3 for 345.6, 18 points.



I'll leave it up to everyone else to draw conclusions. The only thing I would say is that Thompson has to control the interceptions.