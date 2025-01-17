 A Look Back at the 2020 NFL QB Draft - Analysis | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

A Look Back at the 2020 NFL QB Draft - Analysis

Hello all,
The QBs from the 2020 NFL Draft have always been a good topic of discussion among the fans and the Media. I decided to do an Analysis and rank the QBs using probably the most important traits/criteria, below, I could think of for a QB. Since the QBs have played a different amount of games during the 5 years and Jordan Love having played only 2 years, I have used the Stats that are on a per game basis, such as Yards/Game, TD%, Int%, and % of Game Winning Drives & 4th Quarter Comeback Wins to make it comparable. As we can see, other than Hurts at #1, the 4 QBs are pretty close. Worth noting that Herbert's best years were the first two years and not so much the last 3 years. I was surprised to see him come out at #1 in Clutch Skills and Burrow last in that and Tua winning 61% of his Regular Season games and Burrows at (only) 56%. My Stats were pulled from Statemuse.com and pro-football-reference.com. Feel free to comment and/or post your Ratings/Rankings.

CriteriaDescription
1​
Production - Passing StatsQB Rating, Yards/Game, TD%, Int%
2​
Regular Season SuccessWin-Loss %
3​
Playoff SuccessSuperbowl appearances and W-L%
4​
Mental AspectDecision Making, Processing, Pre-Snap Reads, Anticipation, Poise
5​
Intangibles - LeadershipConfidence, Presence, Command, At the Podium
6​
Physical TalentArm Strength, Mobility, Athleticism, Size, Accuracy
7​
Clutch Skills% of Game Winning Drives & 4th Quarter Comeback Wins
8​
AvailabilityDurable and Available for Games

Results -

Ratings - 1 is best & 5 is worstJ. BurrowsTuaHerbertJ. LoveJ. Hurts
1​
Production - Stats
1​
2​
3​
4​
5​
2​
Regular Season Success
3​
2​
5​
4​
1​
3​
Playoff Success
2​
4​
5​
3​
1​
4​
Mental Aspect
1​
2​
5​
3​
4​
5​
Intangibles - Leadership
2​
3​
4​
5​
1​
6​
Physical Talent
4​
5​
1​
2​
3​
7​
Clutch Skills
5​
2​
1​
4​
3​
8​
Availability
4​
5​
2​
3​
1​
TOTAL (the lower the better)
22​
25​
26​
28​
19​
Ranking Based on Above Criteria
2​
3​
4​
5​
1​
 
Herbert being #1 in athleticism.....

I think this proves the fact that any QB picked by the Dolphins would have the FAILURE label on him...

If you put the other 4 QB on the eagles I beleive the resultats would look like :

1- Burrow (with a super bowl win
2- Tua and Herbert (with a SB appearance each)
3- Love
4- Hurts
 
Duss said:
I think this proves the fact that any QB picked by the Dolphins would have the FAILURE label on him...

If you put the other 4 QB on the eagles I beleive the resultats would look like :

1- Burrow (with a super bowl win
2- Tua and Herbert (with a SB appearance each)
3- Love
4- Hurts
That’s a good point… of the 5 teams, the eagles have definitely been the most dangerous consistently.
 
cullenbigcstill said:
There's too much subjectivity in this to make it valid. #'s 4-7 is all opinion based.
#7 Clutch Skills is not subjective - I used data for 4th Quarter comeback Wins and Game Winning Drives. Interestingly enough, when I removed #4-6 from the Analysis because they can be subjective, the results/rankings came out similar.
 
