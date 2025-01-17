A Look Back at the 2020 NFL QB Draft - Analysis

DolphinVJ
Active Roster
- Joined
- Aug 19, 2002
- Messages
- 290
- Reaction score
- 127
- Location
- Northern California
Hello all,
The QBs from the 2020 NFL Draft have always been a good topic of discussion among the fans and the Media. I decided to do an Analysis and rank the QBs using probably the most important traits/criteria, below, I could think of for a QB. Since the QBs have played a different amount of games during the 5 years and Jordan Love having played only 2 years, I have used the Stats that are on a per game basis, such as Yards/Game, TD%, Int%, and % of Game Winning Drives & 4th Quarter Comeback Wins to make it comparable. As we can see, other than Hurts at #1, the 4 QBs are pretty close. Worth noting that Herbert's best years were the first two years and not so much the last 3 years. I was surprised to see him come out at #1 in Clutch Skills and Burrow last in that and Tua winning 61% of his Regular Season games and Burrows at (only) 56%. My Stats were pulled from Statemuse.com and pro-football-reference.com. Feel free to comment and/or post your Ratings/Rankings.
Results -
The QBs from the 2020 NFL Draft have always been a good topic of discussion among the fans and the Media. I decided to do an Analysis and rank the QBs using probably the most important traits/criteria, below, I could think of for a QB. Since the QBs have played a different amount of games during the 5 years and Jordan Love having played only 2 years, I have used the Stats that are on a per game basis, such as Yards/Game, TD%, Int%, and % of Game Winning Drives & 4th Quarter Comeback Wins to make it comparable. As we can see, other than Hurts at #1, the 4 QBs are pretty close. Worth noting that Herbert's best years were the first two years and not so much the last 3 years. I was surprised to see him come out at #1 in Clutch Skills and Burrow last in that and Tua winning 61% of his Regular Season games and Burrows at (only) 56%. My Stats were pulled from Statemuse.com and pro-football-reference.com. Feel free to comment and/or post your Ratings/Rankings.
|Criteria
|Description
1
|Production - Passing Stats
|QB Rating, Yards/Game, TD%, Int%
2
|Regular Season Success
|Win-Loss %
3
|Playoff Success
|Superbowl appearances and W-L%
4
|Mental Aspect
|Decision Making, Processing, Pre-Snap Reads, Anticipation, Poise
5
|Intangibles - Leadership
|Confidence, Presence, Command, At the Podium
6
|Physical Talent
|Arm Strength, Mobility, Athleticism, Size, Accuracy
7
|Clutch Skills
|% of Game Winning Drives & 4th Quarter Comeback Wins
8
|Availability
|Durable and Available for Games
Results -
|Ratings - 1 is best & 5 is worst
|J. Burrows
|Tua
|Herbert
|J. Love
|J. Hurts
1
|Production - Stats
1
2
3
4
5
2
|Regular Season Success
3
2
5
4
1
3
|Playoff Success
2
4
5
3
1
4
|Mental Aspect
1
2
5
3
4
5
|Intangibles - Leadership
2
3
4
5
1
6
|Physical Talent
4
5
1
2
3
7
|Clutch Skills
5
2
1
4
3
8
|Availability
4
5
2
3
1
|TOTAL (the lower the better)
22
25
26
28
19
|Ranking Based on Above Criteria
2
3
4
5
1