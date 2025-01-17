A Look Back at the 2020 NFL QB Draft - Analysis

Criteria Description 1​ Production - Passing Stats QB Rating, Yards/Game, TD%, Int% 2​ Regular Season Success Win-Loss % 3​ Playoff Success Superbowl appearances and W-L% 4​ Mental Aspect Decision Making, Processing, Pre-Snap Reads, Anticipation, Poise 5​ Intangibles - Leadership Confidence, Presence, Command, At the Podium 6​ Physical Talent Arm Strength, Mobility, Athleticism, Size, Accuracy 7​ Clutch Skills % of Game Winning Drives & 4th Quarter Comeback Wins 8​ Availability Durable and Available for Games

Ratings - 1 is best & 5 is worst J. Burrows Tua Herbert J. Love J. Hurts 1​ Production - Stats 1​ 2​ 3​ 4​ 5​ 2​ Regular Season Success 3​ 2​ 5​ 4​ 1​ 3​ Playoff Success 2​ 4​ 5​ 3​ 1​ 4​ Mental Aspect 1​ 2​ 5​ 3​ 4​ 5​ Intangibles - Leadership 2​ 3​ 4​ 5​ 1​ 6​ Physical Talent 4​ 5​ 1​ 2​ 3​ 7​ Clutch Skills 5​ 2​ 1​ 4​ 3​ 8​ Availability 4​ 5​ 2​ 3​ 1​ TOTAL (the lower the better) 22​ 25​ 26​ 28​ 19​ Ranking Based on Above Criteria 2​ 3​ 4​ 5​ 1​

Hello all,The QBs from the 2020 NFL Draft have always been a good topic of discussion among the fans and the Media. I decided to do an Analysis and rank the QBs using probably the most important traits/criteria, below, I could think of for a QB. Since the QBs have played a different amount of games during the 5 years and Jordan Love having played only 2 years, I have used the Stats that are on a per game basis, such as Yards/Game, TD%, Int%, and % of Game Winning Drives & 4th Quarter Comeback Wins to make it comparable. As we can see, other than Hurts at #1, the 4 QBs are pretty close. Worth noting that Herbert's best years were the first two years and not so much the last 3 years. I was surprised to see him come out at #1 in Clutch Skills and Burrow last in that and Tua winning 61% of his Regular Season games and Burrows at (only) 56%. My Stats were pulled from Statemuse.com and pro-football-reference.com. Feel free to comment and/or post your Ratings/Rankings.Results -