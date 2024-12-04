 A look back at the Waddle selection... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

A look back at the Waddle selection...

Heading into the 2021 draft, the utmost concern was bolstering the offensive weaponry around Tua. Thankfully, the available options aligned well with this: Chase, Pitts, Waddle and Smith were all worthy of a Top-10 pick.

So, in hindsight, the options were:

(1) Stay at #3 and take who we thought was BPA

(2) Fall back to #12 w/ 2 additional R1 picks ('22 & '23)

(3) Trade back up to #6 keeping only the additional '23 R1 pick


It's tempting to say Miami should've taken Chase at #3 or stayed at #12 to take Parsons but that's really hindsight.

I think there was a good reason for not taking Chase at #3 and that was the depth of receiving talent available and the obvious benefits of trading down. Other teams wanted QBs, OTs and CBs so at least a couple of the receiving options were bound to fall into the #6-10 range (2 of which did) and at least 1 would likely reach #10 (which Smith did).

To be clear, there was MUCH debate about the weapons. Chase had taken a full year off during Covid so he wasn't the obvious pick. Nobody knew who the best option was going to be and there was buzz around each of the prospects. Some said Pitts was the once-in-a-generation, uncoverable TE every offense dreamed of and in the end, he did go #4, first among non-QBs.

Chase obviously had prototypical size but Smith had the height, hands and insane route-running that generated comparisons to HoF WR Marvin Harrison. Smith had just won the Heisman for goodness sake with 1,850-yds receiving along with 23 TDs. It was hard to pass on that!

And while Waddle wasn't going Top-5, he did have the speed and separation ability to be the steal of the group for anyone trading down so the idea of Waddle + additional picks was a tempting option for a team willing to gamble.


Likewise, I think citing Parsons being taken at #12 is hindsight, too. For one, nobody knew how great he'd be. Had they known, he would've obviously gone above defenders like Jaycee Horn and Pat Surtain II. And I'm sure the Bears would much prefer Parsons over their #10 pick of QB Justin Fields.

Miami needed a pass-catcher and they weren't forgoing that. Had they passed on Chase, Smith, Waddle and Pitts (not to mention OT Sewell) when their offense was atrocious and their developmental QB had no one to work with, the fans would've justifiably rioted. If you have a wealth of picks and don't pull the trigger on one of those players in the Top-10, it's indefensible when your young QB needs help.


Additionally, Miami took a productive edge player at #18 in Phillips who isn't as good as Parsons but would've been fine had he avoided the Achilles and subsequent ACL, all of which has sadly happened in the last year. Those are unpredictable injuries and you can't say those make Phillips a bad pick. I even recall some analysts reporting Phillips as the steal of R1 having fallen outside the Top-10.

So, even if you did forego an offensive weapon (which the fans would've killed you for) and you drafted Parsons at #12, you would've ended up wasting the #18 pick on a weapon like WR Kadarius Toney or Reshod Bateman.

You think fans are mad now? Imagine if we'd passed on Chase for Toney! Fans would be burning Grier in effigy outside the practice facility, LOL.


In the end, taking Waddle / Smith + Phillips + an additional '23 R1 pick was a logical balance even if you correctly called Pitts & Chase as the #1 and #2 options off the board. The path Miami chose provided a balance of a good WR, a good edge rusher and another future R1 pick...

...btw, we lost that '23 R1 pick for Ross' tampering with agent Don Yee.



But in hindsight, while Chase is the clear #1, you can't say Waddle hasn't kept pace given he's the 2nd best of all the weapons taken...

Chase
347 rec, 4859-yds, 42 TDs

Waddle
296 rec, 3986-yds, 20 TDs

Smith
281 rec, 3694-yds, 23 TDs

Pitts
184 rec, 2543-yds, 9 TDs




So, from now on I do not want to hear about this anymore. Waddle was not a mistake, nor was the '21 Draft. We acquired Waddle, Phillips, Holland and an additional R1 pick the following year. There's nothing wrong with that if you're grading the GM.

The harshest thing you can say is that Eichenberg (taken as an OT) has been mostly a bust but so were the majority of the OTs taken where he was. The guy right after (Jackson Carman) made it from Cincy to our practice squad, in fact. Sam Cosmi has been solid for the Commanders and was available when we picked Eichenberg, but that can't undo all the positives.

Yes, you could've had Creed Humphrey (OC for KC) but so could 62 other teams.

So, IDK, there it is.
 
On the agreed side Philips injuries are just bad luck. Otherwise he’d have been the better value at 6 at this point. Above waddle. Despite him still being mostly all athlete lack polish pass rusher still. The athlete was freakish.
 
They should have taken Parsons or Sewell. Parson's was my pick, if you really paid attention to him you knew he was going to be really good, and could be lined up all over the field. Sewell, took a couple of years, but man how would he look in Miami now?

Nothing personal against Waddle, but hated the pick then, and hate it now.
 
We will be saying the same thing this year when this clown gm takes some 5th year senior over a Abdul carter

Who isn’t a Micah parsons by any means. But still… I’ve had enough of these clowns that can’t draft in Miami. Can’t maximize draft asset return.

We fixin to do it again if we stick with status quo. Y’all worried about draft picks for what? To watch em draft a bunch of eichenbergs aka Patrick Paul’s.
 
And I can’t read the op tell me that grier has a good draft record on the first 2 days of the draft anymore. That is completely false. If he doesn’t screw up one day completely he screws up both. And we wonder why we are in this mess to begin with.

We.can’t.draft.
 
This is Easy. You keep that 1st rounder and draft Waddle at 12. He would have been there, I have no doubt.

I would make the Jaelen Phillips pick over and over again. He's worth the 18th spot. His injuries are unforeseen and bad luck. He is a disturbance on the field.

The late round 1st that we had, could have been BPA or fricking lineman for Christ sake!!
 
It should have been Parsons, Sewell, or Surtain. You do not need 2 #1 WRs especially when you invest a high draft pick and big money only for him to just be a good #2.
 
Grier orchestrated a spectacular wOrld class CHOKE JOB in that draft!

We had an opportunity to come away with 3 perennial ALL-Pros!
 
Kind of odd you come onto a fan forum where people gather to share and discuss their opinions and ideas and tell everyone you don't want to hear it any more.
 
So you start a new post and you don’t want to hear someone disagreeing with you over the botched waddle pick? Then why start a post?
Sorry if you don’t want to hear it but here it is
WADDLE WAS THE WRONG PICK AND GRIER SUCKS
 
All I remember is there were 2 or 3 guys in here saying it will be a monumental mistake for the Dolphins not to somehow take Kyle Pitts as he will be a franchise god for any team. Those guys were in here daily, don't even know if they are still here, probably not.

I'm happy with the Waddle pick. Sewell or Parsons would have been great but let's be real, waaaaaaaayyyy bigger draft gaffes have been made over the years by every team. Bears fans must kick themselves knowing they could have had Mahomes when they traded up to get Trubisky
 
lynx said:
All I remember is there were 2 or 3 guys in here saying it will be a monumental mistake for the Dolphins not to somehow take Kyle Pitts as he will be a franchise god for any team. Those guys were in here daily, don't even know if they are still here, probably not.

I'm happy with the Waddle pick. Sewell or Parsons would have been great but let's be real, waaaaaaaayyyy bigger draft gaffes have been made over the years by every team. Bears fans must kick themselves knowing they could have had Mahomes when they traded up to get Trubisky
The problem is that every year we are saying the same think. Hindsight is 20/20 blah blah. How about taking the best player on the board for once. Maybe Philips was that but he already had an injury history which is why he fell. It should be no surprise to anyone that he’s often injured. It’s not bad luck it’s drafting an often injured player
 
srp1979 said:
This is Easy. You keep that 1st rounder and draft Waddle at 12. He would have been there, I have no doubt.

I would make the Jaelen Phillips pick over and over again. He's worth the 18th spot. His injuries are unforeseen and bad luck. He is a disturbance on the field.

The late round 1st that we had, could have been BPA or fricking lineman for Christ sake!!
I dunno. I believe there was a lot of chatter that the Lions were interested in Waddle. However, Smith would have been available.

At the end of the day, it's become clear Grier NEVER intended to pick at 12. It's already been stated the trade down was predicated after knowing he could trade back up.

So the real question is who to draft at 5. For me it was Sewell or D. Smith.

12 was never an option.

But I remind people, if that draft goes diferrently and they draft say a Micah Parsons... there's a STRONG and VERY likely chance Flores is still the PHINZ HC and Deshaun Watson is our over paid QB
 
It may be a reasonable take to claim that the overall trades resulting in Waddle & Phillips was a "good" result for Miami. However, I have 2 counterpoints. First, in isolation, getting Waddle was ok, but then giving up a 1st and 2nd for Tyreek meant that we effectively had 3 1sts and a 2nd invested in our starting WR's. That is way too much investment for a single position, IMO. One of those acquisitions is justifiable, but not both at those costs. The second point is that I just don't see Waddle as worth 2 1st round picks (either then or now). He was never going to be a Julio Jones or Calvin Johnson type. The trade down was a great trade, the trade up was just meh - overall, a good result, but I would rather have sat at 12 and enjoyed the other 1st.
 
