A lot of posters here owe Sanders a gold-plated apology!
All year I read posts about our need to get rid of Sanders and bring in a better punter - Oh, he's just OK on shorter FG's with no real performance when we need it.
Those Posters were RONG, RONG, RONG!
Let me see those apologies now, if you want me to take your future posts without a lot of salt!
