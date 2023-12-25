 A lot of posters here owe Sanders a gold-plated apology! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

A lot of posters here owe Sanders a gold-plated apology!

A lot of posters here owe Sanders a gold-plated apology!

All year I read posts about our need to get rid of Sanders and bring in a better punter - Oh, he's just OK on shorter FG's with no real performance when we need it.

Those Posters were RONG, RONG, RONG!

Let me see those apologies now, if you want me to take your future posts without a lot of salt!
 
I did not have confidence on any of the field goals today. But I apologize Jason! Standing ovation in my living room
 
Don`t think i ever said anything bad about him but because of some of his play over the passed year damn i sure get nervous when before a kick we absolutely need . A friend texted me close game just after Dallas took the lead , when it came time to kick our winning field goal i texted back i got a bad feeling about this . It`s like i almost expect somethin bad to happen and i hate it . Hopefully this came improved his confidence and mine .
 
Every time they set up for a 50+ yarder I yelled at the TV asking McD what the hell he was doing. :out:


Sanders was CLUTCH today.

On the topic of kickers the Cowboys rookie kicker is amazing. He has not missed a kick yet and he has a huge leg.
 
