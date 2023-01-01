A message to all my fellow Dolphin fans

Hey, I know I get wrapped up in this team and I can be a real pain in the backside sometimes. It's true. The team always has been a release to me from anything I'd be going through close to home that would be getting to me.



That said, to each and every one of you, the naysayers and the believers, the Tua fans and the ones that think we need to go in another direction, the McDaniel advocates and those that don't think he's got it, I want to wish you all something great in your life.



I want all of you to experience something extraordinarily positive very early in this new year.



As fans of this team, we've been through a lot of grief for the last couple of decades, and you all deserve better. I hope that better is something that hits closer to your home and heart and makes the Dolphins something that's only an aggravating diversion from all the good that's going on with you or something so trivial in the big scheme of all the great things going on in your life that you don't even have to worry about them at all.



I wish you, peace, prosperity, positivity and a healthy dose of excitement, too.



If you've put up with this organization for any length of time, you've all earned positive karma somewhere in your life.



Have a great day.