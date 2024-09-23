 A Monday night thread ? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

A Monday night thread ?

Why not for both games


Question to start

If you could pick a state of franchise ? Jags or phins ? They both are awfull
 
Guaranteed that TD would have been nullified by holding if it was us
No doubt
 
Duss said:
Why not for both games


Question to start

If you could pick a state of franchise ? Jags or phins ? They both are awfull
Click to expand...
I would take Jags
 
These analysts are paid by the bills aren’t they ?
 
Pete345 said:
lol. No Miami QB could even make a play like that.
Whining about officiating is for losers.
Click to expand...
well we are losers
Would be nice to have fairness by refs regardless like the horse collar that could only be willingly ignored
 
Duss said:
Really ? They are worse than the phins we even beat them
Click to expand...
They don't have the massive cap problem with a few players and I would certainly roll forward with Trevor Lawrence
Ok with Pederson for now and OL is likely better than ours and no friggin Chris Grier
 
vcip said:
They don't have the massive cap problem with a few players and I would certainly roll forward with Trevor Lawrence
Ok with Pederson for now and OL is likely better than ours and no friggin Chris Grier
Click to expand...
Dude they really have a cap problem
 
Duss said:
Dude they really have a cap problem
Click to expand...
Didn't realize
But I will take Pederson , Lawrence their OL equally bad cap and no Grier over us
Can still build around Lawrence IMO
 
vcip said:
Didn't realize
But I will take Pederson , Lawrence their OL equally bad cap and no Grier over us
Can still build around Lawrence IMO
Click to expand...
I don’t know he’s overhyped
 
