A Monday night thread ?

I would take JagsWhy not for both games
Question to start
If you could pick a state of franchise ? Jags or phins ? They both are awfull
lol. No Miami QB could even make a play like that.
No doubt
Really ? They are worse than the phins we even beat them
well we are losers
Whining about officiating is for losers.
They don't have the massive cap problem with a few players and I would certainly roll forward with Trevor Lawrence
Dude they really have a cap problem
Ok with Pederson for now and OL is likely better than ours and no friggin Chris Grier
Didn't realize
I don't know he's overhyped
But I will take Pederson , Lawrence their OL equally bad cap and no Grier over us
Can still build around Lawrence IMO
yeah he is