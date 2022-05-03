A much too ridiculously early look at the final 53... or I'm really bored tonight.

Let me start with a couple of provisos before I get started. One: I am going to start with the 53 with which we broke camp last year (yes, I know that it changed the very next day), and Two: Yes, I know it is too early for this, but I think that the front office must already have a perfect scenario in mind and will be building the team in that direction.



Here we go.



QB (2)

Tagovailoa

Bridgewater

Brissett



RB ( 3 ) (5)

Edmonds

Mostert

White

Ingold

Gaskin

Brown

Ahmed





WR (6)

Waddle

Hill

Wilson

Edukanma

Sherfield

Williams

Wilson

Parker

Grant

Hollins



TE ( 5 ) (3)

Gesicki

Smythe

Long

Shaheen

Carter



OL (9)

Dieter

Jackson

Eichenberg

Jones

Hunt

Armstead

Williams

(Veteran Center, not as yet on the roster)

Diesch

Kindley

Mancz

Little

Davis



DL (6)

Butler

Ogbah

Sieler

Wilkins

Davis

Jenkins



LB (7)

Phillips

Van Ginkle

Riley

Roberts

Baker

Tindall

(Veteran edge, not yet on the roster)

Eguavoen

Scarlett



CB ( 7 ) (6)

Igbinoghene

Jones

Howard

Needham

Crossen

Kohou

T. Williams

Coleman

Perry



DB ( 0 ) (1)

T. Williams (Trill was listed as a CB last year but is more of a big nickel. I'd prefer to call him a dime safety)



S (5)

Rowe

Jones

Holland

McCourty

Fejedelem

McKinley



Sp (3)

Sanders

Ferguson

Morstead

Palardy



Notes:

1. Players in red are on the bubble.

2. The numbers in each position group are obviously speculative.

3. Having 3 DBs listed as bubble players shows how shallow our bench really is here, though I was tempted to list Fejedelem under Specials.

4. If Diesch, Kohou, and McKinley all make the team, I'll change my tagline to 'Circumstances' for 1 month. That will teach me to pick 3 UDFAs.

5. Bowden, Munson and Redwine were not on the original roster last year.

