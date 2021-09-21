 A Perfect World: Flores takes a demotion to Defensive Coordinator and. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

A Perfect World: Flores takes a demotion to Defensive Coordinator and.

The Dolphins hire an offensive mind for head coach.

Flores's inability to assemble a legit coaching staff means he was Not Ready to be a head coach. It just comes down to that. It's Embarrasing how bad our coaching staff is. Maybe he's got a couple guys on the D side, like DBs coach.
On the offensive side It's been an unmitigated disaster to be sitting here after 3 offseasons with discombobulated BS plaguing our 'offense'.
Sorry, Brian Flores, but All of this has your name on it. Maybe you shouldn't have taken the job if you were unable to recruit quality coaches, or keep them. What Brian O'Shea did was So Much better than what's happened since. There's just no excuse to fall so far so fast.
MyopicAF Ross is destroying this franchise.
 
Seriously, has Stephen Ross ever gotten good advice about owning a team and finding COMPETENT People to run the football side?
If so, he surely never took it.

As fans, we will never feel great joy as long as he owns the team.
 
Flores has been our best coach since Shula! Fall so far so fast??? The season just started and our record has improved every year. Things take time and patience but a lot of people will always have something to complain about hell I bet some here would've said Marino sucked which is sacrilege. People are also behaving like Tua is like Ryan Leaf. We could win the super bowl and some would still complain.
 
Flores is a good coach, but the disaster that is our offense is on him.

At OC, we never should’ve hired Chan Gailey. And we certainly shouldn’t have replaced him with two mediocre assistants for the sake of continuity. We need a real OC who is a quality playcaller and knows how to run an offense.

At OL, Jeanpierre is already an unmitigated disaster. Our OL has regressed across the board, and our guys very visibly have no idea who they’re supposed to block.

At QB, Flo’s back-and-forth between Fitz and Tua last year has created an enormous, nationwide sideshow about whether 23-year old Tua is or isn’t a bust before most guys his age have taken their first NFL snap.

And in terms of personnel, his allegiance to subpar players like Jesse Davis and Michael Deiter and Jakeem Grant has resulted in overmatched players hurting the team. Davis and Deiter should be riding the bench. Grant shouldn’t even be on the team. We have plenty of talent—there’s no excuse for this incompetence.
 
