A Perfect World: Flores takes a demotion to Defensive Coordinator and.

Flores is a good coach, but the disaster that is our offense is on him.



At OC, we never should’ve hired Chan Gailey. And we certainly shouldn’t have replaced him with two mediocre assistants for the sake of continuity. We need a real OC who is a quality playcaller and knows how to run an offense.



At OL, Jeanpierre is already an unmitigated disaster. Our OL has regressed across the board, and our guys very visibly have no idea who they’re supposed to block.



At QB, Flo’s back-and-forth between Fitz and Tua last year has created an enormous, nationwide sideshow about whether 23-year old Tua is or isn’t a bust before most guys his age have taken their first NFL snap.



And in terms of personnel, his allegiance to subpar players like Jesse Davis and Michael Deiter and Jakeem Grant has resulted in overmatched players hurting the team. Davis and Deiter should be riding the bench. Grant shouldn’t even be on the team. We have plenty of talent—there’s no excuse for this incompetence.