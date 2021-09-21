A Perfect World: Flores takes a demotion to Defensive Coordinator and.

ChitownPhins28
Club Member
- Joined
- Dec 9, 2019
- Messages
- 1,570
- Reaction score
- 1,471
- Age
- 50
- Location
- Aurora IL
The Dolphins hire an offensive mind for head coach.
Flores's inability to assemble a legit coaching staff means he was Not Ready to be a head coach. It just comes down to that. It's Embarrasing how bad our coaching staff is. Maybe he's got a couple guys on the D side, like DBs coach.
On the offensive side It's been an unmitigated disaster to be sitting here after 3 offseasons with discombobulated BS plaguing our 'offense'.
Sorry, Brian Flores, but All of this has your name on it. Maybe you shouldn't have taken the job if you were unable to recruit quality coaches, or keep them. What Brian O'Shea did was So Much better than what's happened since. There's just no excuse to fall so far so fast.
MyopicAF Ross is destroying this franchise.
Flores's inability to assemble a legit coaching staff means he was Not Ready to be a head coach. It just comes down to that. It's Embarrasing how bad our coaching staff is. Maybe he's got a couple guys on the D side, like DBs coach.
On the offensive side It's been an unmitigated disaster to be sitting here after 3 offseasons with discombobulated BS plaguing our 'offense'.
Sorry, Brian Flores, but All of this has your name on it. Maybe you shouldn't have taken the job if you were unable to recruit quality coaches, or keep them. What Brian O'Shea did was So Much better than what's happened since. There's just no excuse to fall so far so fast.
MyopicAF Ross is destroying this franchise.