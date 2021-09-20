A (perhaps unjustified) Post of Optimism

There have been enough posts at this point outlining all the exceedingly reasonable criticisms for yesterday’s performance, and the direction of the team as a whole.



But let’s not lose sight of the fact that we are 1-1, tied for first in the division. Of course it’s easy to write that off given what happened yesterday, but the fact still remains.



At the end of the day, last year we got our doors blown off by Buffalo just like yesterday, but aside from that the team looked very competitive against literally everyone else.



Obviously it’s problematic that we apparently haven’t improved at playing Buffalo, but there’s no reason to believe this team won’t bounce back and look like a playoff team against the rest of the league.



I don’t have the answer for why exactly, but Buffalo just flat out has our number. I have no confidence we can beat them, but they are one of the only teams in the league that appears to be the case with. Could be worse, just gotta pray we don’t see them in the playoffs until we figure it out.



Bottom line is the season is far from over. There are some glaring issues that don’t appear to have a quick fix, o line being the most obvious. But we were still good with those same problems last year too. Let’s hope Flores knows what to do from here, all we can do.