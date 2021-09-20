 A (perhaps unjustified) Post of Optimism | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

A (perhaps unjustified) Post of Optimism

Jimi

Jimi

There have been enough posts at this point outlining all the exceedingly reasonable criticisms for yesterday’s performance, and the direction of the team as a whole.

But let’s not lose sight of the fact that we are 1-1, tied for first in the division. Of course it’s easy to write that off given what happened yesterday, but the fact still remains.

At the end of the day, last year we got our doors blown off by Buffalo just like yesterday, but aside from that the team looked very competitive against literally everyone else.

Obviously it’s problematic that we apparently haven’t improved at playing Buffalo, but there’s no reason to believe this team won’t bounce back and look like a playoff team against the rest of the league.

I don’t have the answer for why exactly, but Buffalo just flat out has our number. I have no confidence we can beat them, but they are one of the only teams in the league that appears to be the case with. Could be worse, just gotta pray we don’t see them in the playoffs until we figure it out.

Bottom line is the season is far from over. There are some glaring issues that don’t appear to have a quick fix, o line being the most obvious. But we were still good with those same problems last year too. Let’s hope Flores knows what to do from here, all we can do.
 
E30M3

E30M3

Jimi said:
I don’t have the answer for why exactly, but Buffalo just flat out has our number. I have no confidence we can beat them, but they are one of the only teams in the league that appears to be the case with.
Click to expand...
Steve Bisciotti is on line 2.
 
LibertineOneThree

LibertineOneThree

I'm hoping the same thing. A reaction next week will be made all the more sweet for how sour the feeling is right now.

We're really going to have to see a complete 180 degree turn on the offensive line to re-inspire faith though. They were bad a lot last year in a generally perceived good team... but the regression they showed yesterday was unlike anything I've seen for a long time.
 
NY8123

NY8123

I will say this, outside of the obvious Miami problems, I had several Bills fans express concern in the way the Bills played and even went so far as suggesting that if Miami had made a few plays on offense the game would have been much different.

3rd down - killed Miami
4th down - killed Miami
Line play - killed Miami
Turnovers - killed Miami

I know the score was 35 - 0, Rushing D needs to be better but Miami didn't allow Josh Allen much of anything and his play wasn't all the great considering he usually shreds Miami. The D wasn't the problem in this game, the offense was horrid.
 
S

Sirspud

NY8123 said:
I will say this, outside of the obvious Miami problems, I had several Bills fans express concern in the way the Bills played and even went so far as suggesting that if Miami had made a few plays on offense the game would have been much different.

3rd down - killed Miami
4th down - killed Miami
Line play - killed Miami
Turnovers - killed Miami

I know the score was 35 - 0, Rushing D needs to be better but Miami didn't allow Josh Allen much of anything and his play wasn't all the great considering he usually shreds Miami. The D wasn't the problem in this game, the offense was horrid.
Click to expand...
Turnovers were somewhat of an abberation, but 3rd down and 4th down aren't just random occurrences, they are directly tied to the poor line play plus the coaching ineptitude at the hands of guys I wouldn't trust to call my NCAA franchise.
 
S

SF Dolphin Fan

Thank you. So well put.

I really thought Miami had significantly closed the gap on Buffalo, but that was not the case yesterday. Definitely not the type of game I was envisioning.

Still, the Dolphins are 1-1. Clearly, the team needs to find an offensive identity, the offensive line needs to play better etc.

The good news is apparently Tua's injury isn't as bad as originally thought.
 
