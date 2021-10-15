 A Picture Is Worth A Thousand Words | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

A Picture Is Worth A Thousand Words

Delsolar16

Delsolar16

My favorite part of this is Eichenberg trying to shove Brisette in to the open field.

Hint whiffed his block leaving Davis to get steamrolled by two guys so I don’t fault him too much for being on the ground.

But AJ, wtf? He let his guy spin around him then he adjusts his helmet and looks up at the Jumbotron with the ball still in play. Smh
 
SF Dolphin Fan

Have to think Jackson is fighting for his NFL life with the move to guard.
 
BlueFin

BlueFin

superphin said:
Carson Wentz and Andrew Luck got hurt pretty often and they are large QBs. Hmm maybe it’s more to it than size?
Actually it’s more about pocket presence and feeling the rush.

Marino played in an era where QB’s weren’t protected half as much as they are now…but he knew when to get rid of the football and had that quick release!
 
Rev Kev

Rev Kev

BlueFin said:
Actually it’s more about pocket presence and feeling the rush.

Marino played in an era where QB’s weren’t protected half as much as they are now…but he knew when to get rid of the football and had that quick release!
Yah that Richmond Webb was a real flake - do you ever reread before you post?
 
BlueFin

BlueFin

Rev Kev said:
Yah that Richmond Webb was a real flake - do you ever reread before you post?
What has that got to do with anything? If you watched Marino play? You know he got rid of the ball very fast when he had too.

Richmond Webb was a top pass blocker, and certainly helped Marino in the latter part of his career, he also wasn’t drafted until Marino’s 8th season after Marino had played the best seasons of his career!
 
Delvin

Delvin

Brissett actually got hit here and got this pass off OK. I'm sure Tua would have done the same.
 
Rev Kev

Rev Kev

BlueFin said:
What has that got to do with anything? If you watched Marino play? You know he got rid of the ball very fast when he had too.

Richmond Webb was a top pass blocker, and certainly helped Marino in the latter part of his career, he also wasn’t drafted until Marino’s 8th season after Marino had played the best seasons of his career!
We lost games because of DE Bruce Smith HOF that DE was every bit the Match for Webb and Marino’s quick release

Marino had a good if not great Oline for most his career
 
