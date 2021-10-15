A Picture Is Worth A Thousand Words

LarryLarry
your signature is worth a thousand applications...
It’s not…you want a small one that gets hurt every year!Damn I’m starting to think it’s NOT all about having a large QB.
Carson Wentz and Andrew Luck got hurt pretty often and they are large QBs. Hmm maybe it’s more to it than size?It’s not…you want a small one that gets hurt every year!
Actually it’s more about pocket presence and feeling the rush.Carson Wentz and Andrew Luck got hurt pretty often and they are large QBs. Hmm maybe it’s more to it than size?
Yah that Richmond Webb was a real flake - do you ever reread before you post?Actually it’s more about pocket presence and feeling the rush.
Marino played in an era where QB’s weren’t protected half as much as they are now…but he knew when to get rid of the football and had that quick release!
What has that got to do with anything? If you watched Marino play? You know he got rid of the ball very fast when he had too.Yah that Richmond Webb was a real flake - do you ever reread before you post?
We lost games because of DE Bruce Smith HOF that DE was every bit the Match for Webb and Marino’s quick releaseWhat has that got to do with anything? If you watched Marino play? You know he got rid of the ball very fast when he had too.
Richmond Webb was a top pass blocker, and certainly helped Marino in the latter part of his career, he also wasn’t drafted until Marino’s 8th season after Marino had played the best seasons of his career!
Justin Herbert would beg to differ. I am extremely inebriated.Damn I’m starting to think it’s NOT all about having a large QB.
So if justin Berber we’re 6’2 he would be a bad QB?Justin Herbert would beg to differ. I am extremely inebriated.