A Practice Squad Idea

I was talking to my wife who really isn't into football. To her credit, she was listening to me.



I mentioned the dilemma with Skylar Thompson and she said something that made me think.



"Can he stay with Miami if another team claims him? Seems like he should have a choice."



That kind of led to my maybe wacky idea. What if every team had one practice squad exemption? The player designated with the exemption couldn't be poached and would receive a salary bump, say $100,000.



That player could only have the exemption tag for one year. Teams could also decide not to use the exemption.



For a player like Thompson, who seems like an absolutely perfect fit in McDaniel's system this would seem like a win. He could conceivably have a long career as a backup in Miami.



Go somewhere else and maybe it doesn't work out well.



Of course, Miami could just put him on the 53 man roster knowing he essentially won't play this year.