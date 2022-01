If you guys made the Super Bowl or even maybe the NFC Championship game, I'd have said Rodgers comes back however with the pre-season issues and now the flat performance in the Divisional Round I'd say there is a 75% chance Rodgers is gone this off-season.



I don't care who wins the Super Bowl. Poor Matt Stafford deserves it just for the time he spent in hell or I mean Detroit. Joe Burrow is the best QB to come out in years and the kid is a winner so whoever. I'm rooting for my numbers to hit to be honest, I think Big Paulie from Goodfellas said it best "**** you pay me!"