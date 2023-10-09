 A question for those who actually live in the Miami area. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

A question for those who actually live in the Miami area.

When I watch the games, I see a LOT of empty seats each week... but the games are listed as sold out. So... the tickets were sold, but so many seem to not actually be there.

Is this a case of they are out in the parking lot getting drunk... or are most of the no-shows caused by ticket agencies and poor resale numbers?

Anyone have a clue?
 
From what I know is a lot of season ticket holders don't show up and either couldn't sell their tickets or the ones they sold to didn't show up.

Also a lot of tickets in Miami are sold to away teams like NY and Buffalo and they don't show.

We don't have a solid base anymore in Miami.
 
The stadium was full yesterday but a lot of giants fans filled those seats.
 
I think a lot of season ticket holders are people that just get them to resell on those legal scalping sites, and when it's a game like MIA vs NYG, they just can't sell them.

Same deal with single game sales

Edit: And I'm aware I'm not Miami area
 
Also a lot of season tickets are sold to corporate entities and passed out to customers. Some show up. Some don't.

Also, if you are looking early in the game, or near/after halftime, a lot of ppl are in some brutal concession lines that can take 45 minutes to get served.

It's been decades since I've been to another team's stadium, so I don't know if it's just Miami that has concession issues. There are also many hanging out in the concourse at any given time.

A lot of "passive" fans that go for the "event", moreso than the game itself.
 
This is why I always find it best to wait til right before the game to grab tickets. Sellers get desperate and wanna move their tickets.
 
When I went to games in the 70's and 80's the stadium was packed with Dolphin fans.

Things have changed a lot in Miami since then. Games now are almost 50/50 it seems.
 
IDK about that. I remember the OB having a considerable number of opposing fans, particularly Jests, Putz, Jills games (usually drunk and obnoxious).

I also remember back when TV "blackouts" were a thing, TV stations often had to buy up remaining unsold tickets so they could show the game.

I guess we remember things differently......lol
 
Back then families could afford to bring their kids. Like you, that’s how I attended all those games in the 70’s and 80’s, with my family. Not anymore. NFL games are very expensive. Can you imagine a couple taking 3 kids to a game today? Even season tix holders would probably spend close to a couple grand to do that.
 
