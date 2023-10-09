A question for those who actually live in the Miami area.

Feverdream
Club Member
When I watch the games, I see a LOT of empty seats each week... but the games are listed as sold out. So... the tickets were sold, but so many seem to not actually be there.
Is this a case of they are out in the parking lot getting drunk... or are most of the no-shows caused by ticket agencies and poor resale numbers?
Anyone have a clue?
