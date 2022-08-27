 A question for you guys | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

A question for you guys

EasyRider

EasyRider

Apr 13, 2019
6,365
13,076
Borneo
What’s your favorite packers win that you always remember?
 
FinsGonnaRock06

FinsGonnaRock06

Aug 24, 2006
2,210
2,496
57
Beat down of 85 Bears, right behind Super Bowl win against the Skins to cap Perfect Season. 💪🏈
 
Adam First

Adam First

Jul 4, 2005
8,998
4,162
33
Port Saint Lucie, FL
2004 Monday Night Miracle, 2016 Week 16 @ Buffalo, 2018 Miami Miracle

I'm not old enough to have experienced the Marino years.
 
Danny

Danny

Apr 17, 2003
51,150
104,978
Kissimmee,FL
always loved the AJ Duhe 3 INT's game that got us into the SB back in 82
 
Neptune

Neptune

Jan 5, 2020
1,573
7,617
UK
1988 Dolphins 27-49ers 21
 
lynx

lynx

Jul 19, 2010
1,966
2,813
Ottawa, Ontario
I really don't think it's my favorite but the first thing that popped in my head was the Greg Camarillo catch
 
