A question for you guys

Do you guys think Rodgers will be coming back to us next year?
He’s on a retreat for 4 days to decide right now.He’s as likely to start a sex cult as he is to go back to the pack.
Joe Flacco stole from the poor too?He will follow the paths of Brett Farve and Joe Flacco.
I cannot believe we lost to the Lions at home.After the season ending loss to the Detroit Lions, Rodgers looked like a guy who knew he played his last game at Lambeau Field as the Packers’ QB
I can’t believe Favre would do that. It’s just not like him.No.
Joe Flacco’s more “Robin Hood”; whereas Favre’s definitely “Robbin’ the Hood”