A question for you guys

G

GBpackers10

Active Roster
Joined
Sep 22, 2010
Messages
1,656
Reaction score
2,961
Now that Rodgers is gone or hopefully gone do you hope my Boys fall apart with Jordan Love or succeed? I figured after 30 years of HOF QB play are Dolphin fans tired of us?
 
mekadave

mekadave

OL Watcher
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 30, 2021
Messages
1,418
Reaction score
3,553
Location
Houston
Honestly, all my hatred is reserved for other AFC East teams. I haven't seen enough of Love to know if he'll ball out or not. I'm curious to find out.
 
fansinceGWilson

fansinceGWilson

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 14, 2016
Messages
12,038
Reaction score
14,013
GBpackers10 said:
I'm trying to think of the times a franchise had 3 elite QBs back-to-back-to-back, Coming up empty. I've liked GB since Farve so I wish no ill, . . . unless it's GB v. MIA
 
AquaHawk

AquaHawk

2024 Super Bowl Loading: ||||||||||
Club Member
Joined
Apr 13, 2022
Messages
768
Reaction score
2,571
Location
Midwest
NFC North is due more competitive balance, so glad to see GB‘s clutch on the Division shrink a bit. Wouldn’t be surprised to see this result at the end of next season:

1. Lions, 10-7
2. Packers, 9-8
3. Bears, 8-9
4. Vikings, 8-9
 
artdnj

artdnj

Time is Now
Club Member
Joined
Dec 26, 2004
Messages
9,413
Reaction score
9,374
Location
Garden State
Love is the question mark, he may be vg or be Zach Wilson, time will tell
 
