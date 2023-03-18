A question for you guys

GBpackers10
Now that Rodgers is gone or hopefully gone do you hope my Boys fall apart with Jordan Love or succeed? I figured after 30 years of HOF QB play are Dolphin fans tired of us?
Colts had 2 as well.I'm trying to think of the times a franchise had 3 elite QBs back-to-back-to-back, Coming up empty. I've liked GB since Farve so I wish no ill, . . . unless it's GB v. MIA
Lots of Packer fans think he is going to be bad.Love is the question mark, he may be vg or be Zach Wilson, time will tell