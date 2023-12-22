A quick realization that escaped me

I guess I got caught up in how well Miami is doing, or just slow, but there really is no huge weakness anywhere on Miami.



I am here at work, had to leave my office to take some checks to the Mail room before mail was taken to post-office. As I was going back up, decided to instead of stairs, I would this time take elevator (What can I say, I'm lazy today). As I am waiting for doors to close, a salesman that is a Jets fan and has been my biggest Football nemesis walks through the Front Door of our building...Of course I quickly stick hand to hold door, as I hear him say...



"You must be very happy with your HC?"



I replied "Happy with HC, QB, WRs, RBs, Defense..." Where he had no choice but walk by the Elevator, say yes.



I guess other then TEs and O-line, there have been no big weakness, and even O-line has been very solid other then a little inconsistency thanks to injuries.



The next 3 games are going to be tough, and going to be huge indicator where we stack up to the other teams, but one thing we can't deny, we have coaching, Offensive and Defensive quality players to help make any game against anyone a possible win.