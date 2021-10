Go Phins. Keep it close today and if not then hit them harder.While it may be frowned upon by some, my strategy would be the same if were were playing Brady and the Pats. Hit Allen early, even if it means a late hit call. One or two hard hits may rattle him enough to get him off his game. This worked well for Miami when we had Taylor & Zach playing against Brady. They had decent corners to plan man, and blitz up the middle. Same strategy could work today. We still may lose, but at least get Allen's jersey dirty.