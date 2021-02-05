A Scenario that lands us both Sewell and Smith/Chase

Kev7
If we stick with Tua which seems likely, I continue to mull over Sewell or a WR at #3. Sewell is a can’t miss prospect so passing on him seems foolish at such a premium position, but we know we also need playmakers. In this scenario I propose the following:
Draft P. Sewell at #3
Trade #18, 36, and 81. 1,625 points on the trade chart for:
Detroit #7 selection valued at 1,500 points
Depending on how the draft unfolds one of Chase, Smith, or even Pitts should be available at 7. I think this is a good price to pay for a sure fire play maker we desperately need. Also, Detroit seems to be a great trade partner as they’ve already deferred compensation in the Stafford trade signaling they are prepared for a long rebuild and may be interested in accumulating more draft capital.
thoughts?
