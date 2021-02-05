A Scenario that lands us both Sewell and Smith/Chase

Kev7 said: If we stick with Tua which seems likely, I continue to mull over Sewell or a WR at #3. Sewell is a can’t miss prospect so passing on him seems foolish at such a premium position, but we know we also need playmakers. In this scenario I propose the following:



Draft P. Sewell at #3



Trade #18, 36, and 81. 1,625 points on the trade chart for:



Detroit #7 selection valued at 1,500 points



Depending on how the draft unfolds one of Chase, Smith, or even Pitts should be available at 7. I think this is a good price to pay for a sure fire play maker we desperately need. Also, Detroit seems to be a great trade partner as they’ve already deferred compensation in the Stafford trade signaling they are prepared for a long rebuild and may be interested in accumulating more draft capital.



thoughts? Click to expand...

For me personally that’s just to much to give. For the record nothing is sure fire. Especially when we’re talking about WRs. I totally agree that I think Chase/Smith will be really good but chances are between Chase/Smith/Waddle that 1 will be great 1 will be average and 1 will bust. That’s usually how it goes. So to me I want more swings at the board rather than throwing all my chips in and praying that the 1 we choose works out. I’m playing the % but that’s just me.I’ve actually come around on the idea of Kyle Pitts. The more I think about it the more I like the idea of Gesicki/Pitts. I’ve thought from the start that Pitts will be a superstar player I’ve never questioned that. I just felt like MG is really starting to come on and I feel like he really does all pro potential. But the thought of MG and Pitts together just makes sense. It would give us a gigantic advantage in the middle of the field which should open things up on the outside for our WRs to get more 1 on 1 coverage. I could deal with them trading down from 3 to 7/8/9 and taking Kyle Pitts as he’s really just a hulked up WR. But I don’t like the idea of taking Sewell at #3 and then trading away a 2nd and 3rd round pick to move back up for a WR. I’d rather just sit tight and get a WR in the 2nd bc they’ll be plenty of quality guys there.If we just can’t trade down I want to take Sewell at 3 for purely value purposes. I’ve stated many times I just feel #3 is to high for a WR and I absolutely love JaMarr Chase but it’s just to risky. But if we can trade down from #3 I’d be on board with taking Kyle Pitts instead of 1 of the WRs if that’s what they chose to do. If we can trade down my preference would be to take a WR at 7/8/9 but if they took Pitts I’d be just fine with that decision.