A solid quote for uneasy fans to ponder:

WildbillIV
"It ain't about how hard ya hit. It's about how hard you can get hit, and keep moving forward; How much you can take and keep moving forward. That's how winning is done!!"
I think we got a team of winners ladies and gents. A loss like this is a gentle reminder it ain't easy. Keep the head up-even on an off day we were still in it.
