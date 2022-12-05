 A solid quote for uneasy fans to ponder: | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

A solid quote for uneasy fans to ponder:

WildbillIV

WildbillIV

"It ain't about how hard ya hit. It's about how hard you can get hit, and keep moving forward; How much you can take and keep moving forward. That's how winning is done!!"

I think we got a team of winners ladies and gents. A loss like this is a gentle reminder it ain't easy. Keep the head up-even on an off day we were still in it.
 
EasyRider

EasyRider

WildbillIV said:
"It ain't about how hard ya hit. It's about how hard you can get hit, and keep moving forward; How much you can take and keep moving forward. That's how winning is done!!"

I think we got a team of winners ladies and gents. A loss like this is a gentle reminder it ain't easy. Keep the head up-even on an off day we were still in it.
Rocky Balboa
 
WildbillIV

WildbillIV

Michael Scott said:
Damn bro, you should make your own account and post actively! Your father is a legend around these parts. Get his ass on here.
This is my own account! I'm semi active don't worry, I got snark when it's needed. And I'll let him know!!
 
WildbillIV

WildbillIV

Mindtornado said:
That's just what WildBill would say...
Suspicious Monkey GIF by MOODMAN
 
