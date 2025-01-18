A Sudden Advocate For A Coach Who Has Played In The Show

hmichaels
Dan Campbell and Martin St. Louis.
Two organizations got it right. Now that being said our organization’s DNA won’t get it right. But it’s clear to me that a HC should at a minimum should have had been in the ****. McJoker and Adam Gase weren’t that. At the time of their hiring I was the dumbass that thought they were cool. Back in the day I thought Campbell was the bad choice. Now I am looking at the Lions DC and saying “of course!”
Unfortunately our owner is as clueless as me
