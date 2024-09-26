 A Tale Of Two Mikes | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

A Tale Of Two Mikes

Compare and contrast. I do not care how a coach leads, but it has to be effective. There are always lines, and I think we are too far to the easy guardrail. Not only in terms of how we practice, but also how accountability for other things is handled too. This is one of the risks of first time head coaches. You learn from experience. Flores was too far on one guardrail. Perhaps McDaniel is too far in the other direction and it results in a team that is not as well conditioned as it should be and is soft and underachieves. It sure has looked like that coming out of the gate this year, but it is early, so there is time to right the ship. This is where a coach makes his money, when things are hard, not when they are easy. We will see if it gets better or not.

Every NFL player must pass one at the start of training camp in order to practice, and the versions vary by team. This one requires them to complete six 150-yard shuttles, with a time limit on each leg that differs depending on position groups. Not finishing any of the six legs in the designated time means failing the test and having to start it over. "Never want to do it again," Seahawks wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. said. "It's deadly." Macdonald chewed out the players individually, according to a team source and a source close to a player, and then brought up the issue in front of the rest of the team in order to drive the point home: You owe it to everyone else to show up in shape. He told at least one of the players that he'd have been cut on the spot if not for the guaranteed money in his contract, another source close to one of them said. "He's just big on accountability, which is really important right now because it's a lot of new players, a new staff, a new way of doing things around here," defensive tackle Leonard Williams said. "I think when you're trying to implement something new, it takes a lot on the players and the leaders on the team to hold everyone accountable. ... I think he's doing a good job."

https://www.espn.com/nfl/story/_/id...-mike-macdonald-became-pete-carroll-successor
 
More and more of this stuff is going to become apparent. We might get to 5 wins and McDaniel will be gone after the season. Possibly in season w Smith or Weaver getting the interim job if we don’t start scoring more than 11 points per game.
 
It does feel like McDaniel’s only hope is Tua returning in Week 7. By that point, the season might be too far gone. But if Tua leads some type of reversal of fortunes, you can see Ross feeling justified in keeping McDaniel for another season.

The concern is whether or not the team is 1-5 by then, with losses to the Titans, Patriots, and Colts. That would be a brutal indictment of McDaniel’s performance as head coach.
 
Agreed
 
Give em the old boot camp treatment, I wanna see these guys singing a cadence.
How nifty would that be to hear the O-line “snapping the ball on a certain word….bet there wouldn’t be as many penalties!
 
now we are busting Mcdaniel for having an out of shape team hahahah were we out of shape last year when we started 5-1 last year or his first year when we started 3-0? That's when a team would be out of shape. The first weeks of the season. Ya'll are really trying hard here.
 
It is not how you start but how you finish. And both years the team has failed down the stretch. Sure, injuries had something to do with it but McDaniel is a bigger part of the collapse than what many people think.

You know, maybe the conditioning (or lack of) leads to the injuries? Hmmmmmm...........
 
Only way he is gone after the season is if they completely implode and the team gives up on him resulting in 1 or 2 wins- his top 5 offences in the last 2 years, 2 playoff appearances in 2 years as a coach, injured QB and his relationships with the players will be enough to give him next year on the job as well
 
how did they finish down the stretch when it mattered?
 
