A Team Full Of Bandaids - One More Parting Gift From Grier

Not the way to build a football time. A small group of overpaid bums on bad contracts, then the rest of the roster bandaids, many brought in at the last second. This thing is a total rebuild. Hopefully Ross gets it, realizes this in the GM hiring process, and he allows the guy to slowly rebuild this thing and clean up the cap issues and bad contracts, as opposed to tasking someone with applying more bandaids to the bandaids, which will never work and just keep us on the treadmill of less than mediocrity:

 
hmichaels said:
how many players can you name that we really need to resign?

those are just numbers
Click to expand...
3
Brooks
Brewer (although we still can't convert 3rd and 1 with him at center)
Paul (although he is probably average in total but gets kudos since he is the only OL Grier drafted that doesn't straight suck)

Achane is obviously awesome - GM me, open minded about trading him if I can cajole a great offer. W/our cap situation and where this team is, I am not inclined to dump all that money into a RB who may have a short shelf life
 
hmichaels said:
how many players can you name that we really need to resign?

those are just numbers
Click to expand...
IMO the issue is the sheer amount of roster spots we have open due to poor drafting and trading our picks. Our 53 man roster has 29 free agents; that means we only have 24 players under contract. Beyond that, we have plans to cut at least 3-4 of the remaining 24.
 
ThePeopleShow13 said:
IMO the issue is the sheer amount of roster spots we have open due to poor drafting and trading our picks. Our 53 man roster has 29 free agents; that means we only have 24 players under contract. Beyond that, we have plans to cut at least 3-4 of the remaining 24.
Click to expand...
Exactly, we need alot of work just to field a team next year.
 
We need a total reset. Let most of the FAs walk, fill out the roster with the draft and UDFA signings afterwards. We already know next year is going to suck, might as well rip the bandaid off now.
 
iammclovin804 said:
We need a total reset. Let most of the FAs walk, fill out the roster with the draft and UDFA signings afterwards. We already know next year is going to suck, might as well rip the bandaid off now.
Click to expand...
Won't suck if Ross sells and we get an owner with 2 working brain cells and cleans house from top to bottom!
 
ThePeopleShow13 said:
IMO the issue is the sheer amount of roster spots we have open due to poor drafting and trading our picks. Our 53 man roster has 29 free agents; that means we only have 24 players under contract. Beyond that, we have plans to cut at least 3-4 of the remaining 24.
Click to expand...
Agreed but I don’t want to hear from others that we need to cut Tua ASAP. It’s a foregone conclusion that he and Hill and perhaps Chubb will be gone, but this thread is just another nod to the realities of the situation. Some cap room does need to be created. When the dead weight goes is important. One poster is tired of Waddle now. We can’t cut all the dead weight immediately all though it would seem that an immediate Hill cut will be necessary just to get under .
 
