A Team Full Of Bandaids - One More Parting Gift From Grier

phinsforlife
Not the way to build a football time. A small group of overpaid bums on bad contracts, then the rest of the roster bandaids, many brought in at the last second. This thing is a total rebuild. Hopefully Ross gets it, realizes this in the GM hiring process, and he allows the guy to slowly rebuild this thing and clean up the cap issues and bad contracts, as opposed to tasking someone with applying more bandaids to the bandaids, which will never work and just keep us on the treadmill of less than mediocrity: