A ton of games went the Dolphins Way in Week 15

We are all rooting for:

Colts over Patriots to get closer to AFCE Title (it still can happen go figure) IN OUR FAVOR. I want the COLTS to win the AFC SOUTH. Eliminates any tiebreakers with them. 8-6 and 9-5

Steelers over Titans (We want Titans to fall to the Wild-Card take them down 1 game closer to wild card for now seed #3) IN OUR FAVOR 7-6-1 and 9-5

Bengals over Broncos (We want the Bengals to win the division to drop the Ravens into wild card putting them at Seed #4) IN OUR FAVOR 8-6 and 7-7

Raiders over Browns (We want the Raiders to eliminate the Browns (4-6 Conference record dropping them to #12th seed) IN OUR FAVOR 7-7 and 7-7

Panthers over Bills (We want the Bills to lose to match our record dropping them to #10th seed) 7-7

Packers over Ravens (We want the Ravens to lose to fall 1 lower into the wild card #5 seed) IN OUR FAVOR 8-6



5 out 6 went our way.



As for Week 16 This is who we are rooting for:



Bengals over Ravens (We want Bengals to win AFC North and drop Ravens further down) Bengals 9-6 #2 Seed and Ravens 8-7 #8 Seed



Bills over Patriots (We need the Bills to split with the Patriots as it will help us. We need the Bills to win the division not the Patriots). Bills 9-6 # 4 Seed and Patriots 9-6 #6 Seed



Texans over Chargers (We need the Texans to win to drop Chargers out of the playoff picture to 10th seed). Chargers 8-7 #10 Seed



Chiefs over Steelers (We need the Chiefs to win to drop the Steelers to 11th seed). Chiefs 11-4 #1 Seed and Steelers 7-7-1 #11 Seed



Broncos over Raiders (We need Broncos to win to drop the Raiders to 12th seed) Broncos 8-7 #9 Seed and Raiders 7-8 #12 Seed (This will officially eliminate the Raiders)



49ers over Titans (We need 49ers to win to drop the Titans record to even with the Colts they still will be the 3rd seed) 49ers 9-6 and Titans 9-6 #3 Seed



Packers over Browns (This will officially eliminate the Browns) Browns 7-8 Seed #13



Colts over Cardinals (We want the Colts to win the AFC South this will eliminate a tie-breaker with them) 9-6 (Still #5 Seed)



Dolphins over Saints this is obvious (This will put us into the playoffs at seed #7) 8-7



This would truly be a very Merry X-Mas!!! GO DOLPHINS!!!! One game at a time and we make history what a turnaround!!!!!