A total lack of appreciation...

20 years.

We waited 20 YEARS to draft a true (potential) franchise QB.

And now, less than a year after we FINALLY TOOK ONE who qualifies...so many of you are ready to abandon ship on him AFTER LESS THAN 1 FULL SEASON?

After NOT HAVING an OFFSEASON in his ROOKIE YEAR!?

After having 3 ROOKIE's on the OL, and having ONE OF THE WORST collections of offensive weapons in recent memory?


I don't want to hear the excuses. Does Tua look like he lacks the strength / mobility of his pre-injury self? Has he looked timid? Sure, those are some valid concerns there...but GTFOH if you think that these perceptions are enough to warrant what many of you are suggesting right now - that we give Houston the equivalent of FOUR OR FIVE 1st round picks for a Diva ***** who will be one of the HIGHEST PAID QB's in the league and doesn't know the meaning of loyalty.

Shame on you...seriously. All of you clowns who have been making these Deshaun Watson threads talking about giving away our entire future for him. Do not join us in our joy when Tua becomes the franchise QB we envision him to be.

20 years we waited. No appreciation for the fact that we FINALLY got one. You didn't want to give him a fair shot. You didn't believe. No loyalty. Ready to abandon him immediately.

Its a disgrace.
 
I can’t speak for everyone but I don’t think it’s a matter of not being hopefully optimistic about Tua, I think it’s a matter of excitement over the prospect of one of the already proven top QBs in the league being available over one with potential. It doesn’t happen often. Would you prefer Aaron Rodgers, Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, or Pat Mahomes over Tua? Of course you would, that’s not a knock on Tua.

If Tua is our QB, I think most will still be excited and hope for the best. Our future is bright regardless.

And Watsons contract is a non issue.
 
