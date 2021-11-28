Ray R
Club Member
- Joined
- May 19, 2017
- Messages
- 6,400
- Reaction score
- 9,170
- Age
- 75
- Location
- High Point, NC
A Touchdown on a blocked punt.
Eat that all you "Lemmings".
Oh, by the way, when we punted we pinned Carolina back pretty well.
Then we held them to a 3 & out.
Then we blocked a punt, recovered it and scored a TD.
Not exactly a "Lemmings" feast but I bet they will find something to complain about. - LOL
Back to the game.
Eat that all you "Lemmings".
Oh, by the way, when we punted we pinned Carolina back pretty well.
Then we held them to a 3 & out.
Then we blocked a punt, recovered it and scored a TD.
Not exactly a "Lemmings" feast but I bet they will find something to complain about. - LOL
Back to the game.