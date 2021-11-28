 A Touchdown on a blocked punt. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

A Touchdown on a blocked punt.

Ray R

Ray R

Club Member
Joined
May 19, 2017
Messages
6,400
Reaction score
9,170
Age
75
Location
High Point, NC
A Touchdown on a blocked punt.

Eat that all you "Lemmings".

Oh, by the way, when we punted we pinned Carolina back pretty well.
Then we held them to a 3 & out.
Then we blocked a punt, recovered it and scored a TD.

Not exactly a "Lemmings" feast but I bet they will find something to complain about. - LOL

Back to the game.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom