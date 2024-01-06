A Very Fine Video About Today's Defenses

Stoobz
Eschew the Onvious
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- May 9, 2005
- Messages
- 7,666
- Reaction score
- 18,438
- Location
- A Cardboard Box
And why many offenses struggle.
I know most here won't watch it (why would anyone WANT to learn about football), but it sets forth some excellent examples of what today's defenses are doing to smother NFL offenses and why you can thank Uncle Vic for it.
Now before you bring out your negative takes on Fangio, you better arm yourself with the knowledge of how hard this defense is when your starters are not in.
Without further ado..
I know most here won't watch it (why would anyone WANT to learn about football), but it sets forth some excellent examples of what today's defenses are doing to smother NFL offenses and why you can thank Uncle Vic for it.
Now before you bring out your negative takes on Fangio, you better arm yourself with the knowledge of how hard this defense is when your starters are not in.
Without further ado..