A viable backup QB...

That's the big question for this offense. Skylar is under rookie contract. Tua will be back, but he is obviously unreliable, will miss games, and will sht the bed in some games, and may string them together. So for the games he misses we 100% need a reliable QB. We knew that last season and signed Bridgewater, but it did not work out. We need to spend more money on a backup and get a better one, or get one in second round of the draft, and hop Skylar improves.