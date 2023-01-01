 A viable backup QB... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

A viable backup QB...

because Bridgewater isn't making it...

Maybe Aaron Rodgers will want to backup Tua for the likely chance that Tua is injured and he gets to play with our WRs. I heard Derrick Carr is available. Pleaseee don't say Minshew, I just watched him help destroy the Eagles season on the big screen right next to ours.

I mean really, who and what do you expect backup QBs to do when the starter hasn't gotten it done?

Who are the options???
 
DPhinz_DPhinz said:
because Bridgewater isn't making it...

Maybe Aaron Rodgers will want to backup Tua for the likely chance that Tua is injured and he gets to play with our WRs. I heard Derrick Carr is available. Pleaseee don't say Minshew, I just watched him help destroy the Eagles season on the big screen right next to ours.

I mean really, who and what do you expect backup QBs to do when the starter hasn't gotten it done?

Who are the options???
Those QBs would never sign to be a backup.
 
We are going to need to draft another QB anyway, so Skylar and the Rookie.

Let's face it, back up QBs arent going to win us games, just try not to lose them.
 
DPhinz_DPhinz said:
because Bridgewater isn't making it...

Maybe Aaron Rodgers will want to backup Tua for the likely chance that Tua is injured and he gets to play with our WRs. I heard Derrick Carr is available. Pleaseee don't say Minshew, I just watched him help destroy the Eagles season on the big screen right next to ours.

I mean really, who and what do you expect backup QBs to do when the starter hasn't gotten it done?

Who are the options???
Ok Rodgers will not be a backup
Neither will Carr and his 35M he will make

Baker Mayfield is probably a 10M cap hit next year so there is an option.
 
Don’t think Bridgewater comes back. No way in hell should we exit the offseason with Skylar as QB2; he’s a disaster. Not sure how much better a 25 year old rookie is going to get.

The best we can hope for is Baker Mayfield or Sam Darnold. Likely, we’ll be looking at someone from this group: Minshew, Heinicke, Rush, Dalton, Mike White.
 
Michael Scott said:
Don’t think Bridgewater comes back. No way in hell should we exit the offseason with Skylar as QB2; he’s a disaster. Not sure how much better a 25 year old rookie is going to get.

The best we can hope for is Baker Mayfield or Sam Darnold. Likely, we’ll be looking at someone from this group: Minshew, Heinicke, Rush, Dalton, Mike White.
I'd take Bridgewater with a lesser number...and a more durable starter so these backup appearances are few and far inbetween.
 
That's the big question for this offense. Skylar is under rookie contract. Tua will be back, but he is obviously unreliable, will miss games, and will sht the bed in some games, and may string them together. So for the games he misses we 100% need a reliable QB. We knew that last season and signed Bridgewater, but it did not work out. We need to spend more money on a backup and get a better one, or get one in second round of the draft, and hop Skylar improves.
 
You need an actual good QB that can stay healthy. There is no substitute.

Get Rodgers or Brady or suffer the same fate.
 
Typically, seasons go down the tubes when the starting QB goes out. They are backups for a reason. If we have to focus on the backup QB spot every year to make sure a legitimate guy is ready to play at least 25% of the season, then the conversation should be that the starter isn't a dependable franchise QB. I think Tua is a quality QB when healthy, but if it's going to be an ongoing thing, he can't be the long term guy here.
 
