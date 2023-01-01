A viable backup QB...

DPhinz_DPhinz
because Bridgewater isn't making it...
Maybe Aaron Rodgers will want to backup Tua for the likely chance that Tua is injured and he gets to play with our WRs. I heard Derrick Carr is available. Pleaseee don't say Minshew, I just watched him help destroy the Eagles season on the big screen right next to ours.
I mean really, who and what do you expect backup QBs to do when the starter hasn't gotten it done?
Who are the options???
