A view from Browns fans

Sarnics13

I have no idea which site is their most popular but from the one I found here some posts I found enjoyable. It also helped my sanity to see that having ridiculous members is not exclusive to finheaven.
"FWIW: Hill and Waddle combined for 12 catches and 228 yds w/2 TDs last week. Tua threw for over 300 yds and 3 TDs for the second straight week. This offense is scary good"


"And let me remind people that Stefanski isn't coaching against Reid, Belichek, McVay, Carrol, McDermott, Vrabel. He's coaching against some dude named Mike McDaniels in his first year who might be a bigger nerd than Stefanski. And we have people on here fully conceding and expecting a loss."


"We CAN win... but it's unlikely... hope we play well but I'm expecting to lose this weekend"


"I see very little hope of beating miami, they are going to shred this secondary, our only hope is to get the run game going and keep it low scoring, grind it out type"


Browns 12
Dolphins 52

Tua 7 TD passes
Hill 250 yards receiving.
Waddle 225 yards receiving
 
Fin-Loco

I feel for the Browns fans. They have experienced decades of misery that even we can't contemplate. it's not going to get any better on Sunday as we blow up their scoreboard and sack Brisket like we're Arron Franklin (BBQ joke, go look it up).
 
NEPA Phin Phan

I feel for the Browns fans. They have experienced decades of misery that even we can't contemplate. it's not going to get any better on Sunday as we blow up their scoreboard and sack Brisket like we're Arron Franklin (BBQ joke, go look it up).
Agreed, plus the “original” Browns moved to Baltimore and won 2 Super Bowls.
 
