A year ago we Really Liked Austin Jackson

I dont understand why this is happening.



Part of that is we were giving him some slack for being a rookie, but until he got hurt last year we really liked where he was and where he seemed to be heading.

Then, he got nicked up and started struggling and now it's nothing but

STRUGGLING.



Is this Coaching? Is this 'the league got film on him and his weaknesses are big and plentiful and he's easy to whip'?



This just really sucks to be getting so little from a #18 overall pick.