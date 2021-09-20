 A year ago we Really Liked Austin Jackson | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

A year ago we Really Liked Austin Jackson

I dont understand why this is happening.

Part of that is we were giving him some slack for being a rookie, but until he got hurt last year we really liked where he was and where he seemed to be heading.
Then, he got nicked up and started struggling and now it's nothing but
STRUGGLING.

Is this Coaching? Is this 'the league got film on him and his weaknesses are big and plentiful and he's easy to whip'?

This just really sucks to be getting so little from a #18 overall pick.
 
Who liked him? Not me. He played in the non physical sissy PAC 12. He did not look physical at all at USC. His lateral movement for a tackle was mediocre at best.
 
Coaching is a big part of it.

Offensive line is about Attitude and Technique. I remember about 6 or 7 years ago Dante Scarnecchia retired from the Pats and the next few years with relatively the same players their line play got significantly worse. They ended up talking him into unretiring and the line play improved almost immediately. Our Line coach was a journeyman player who this is his first year as the O-Line coach.

It shows in the lack of physicality and inability to make line calls and adjustments and so many defenders coming free.
 
He cannot anchor and control on the move. That's a big problem. He may have to move inside at some point. I don't mind the pick in that draft. It happens. More disappointing to me last season was that he moped around after getting beat, he has no confidence, that's a bigger issue.
 
RMLogic said:
Who liked him? Not me. He played in the non physical sissy PAC 12. He did not look physical at all at USC. His lateral movement for a tackle was mediocre at best.
Grier liked him
 
