Aaron Brewer to the Dolphins

Great at run blocking, finished as 11th best center.Ehhhh this isn't that great. He was awful in pass protection last year.
I agree but when your credit card bill is as high as it is with interest like Miami's, can't really shop at Macy's anymore. Gotta find bargain bin deals at Wal-Mart now.