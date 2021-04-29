 Aaron Rodgers tells GB he doesn't want to return... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Aaron Rodgers tells GB he doesn't want to return...

49ers offers #3 and more for Rodgers. GB turned it down initially. Rodgers supposedly pissed at GB. Wants to go to SF.

If that ends up happening and GB ends up sitting at #3 tonight, that will shake up some boards. Hard to believe Rodgers wouldn't be back with GB, but this has been brewing for some time. If he is truly done with them, how confident is GB in Love?

Aaron Rodgers tells Packers he doesn't want to return; reigning NFL MVP upset with organization

Green Bay reportedly had told Rodgers they'd look to trade him this offseason
I think you only do that trade if you are confident in Love or confident in the third QB left in the draft.
 
Also watch out for those sneaky Patriots
 
GhostArmOfMarino

Man id have traded #3 for Rodgers in a heartbeat if they would take it.

It would make our SF pick a lot less valuable now if he ends up there.
 
