Aaron Rodgers tells GB he doesn't want to return...

Aaron Rodgers tells Packers he doesn't want to return; reigning NFL MVP upset with organization Green Bay reportedly had told Rodgers they'd look to trade him this offseason

49ers offers #3 and more for Rodgers. GB turned it down initially. Rodgers supposedly pissed at GB. Wants to go to SF.If that ends up happening and GB ends up sitting at #3 tonight, that will shake up some boards. Hard to believe Rodgers wouldn't be back with GB, but this has been brewing for some time. If he is truly done with them, how confident is GB in Love?