About $50 million left...

Miami Dolphins 2022 Salary Cap A real-time breakdown of the Miami Dolphins 2022 salary cap, including salaries, bonuses, reserve lists, dead cap, cap space and more.

Per Sportstrac, with the Gesicki franchise tag we have about $158 million accounted for of the $208 million cap for 2022. We have to save 10mil for rookies and or additions throughout the season, leaving us with about $40 million. In addition, Xavien is likely going to command another 4-5 million.Here's who we need/should resign (IMO), which will likely cost us $20 million +.OgbahLindasyDukeElandon Roberts (only because he is a starter, although I wouldn't be surprised (or upset) if he isn't in the Dolphins plans)That leaves $15 million or so to use in FA, barring we don't cut anyone or restructure. I'm thinking a stud LT (Armstesd) or WR (Cooper) are going to use up most of that unless we back load some contracts.Thoughts? Am I missing anything or anyone here??