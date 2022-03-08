 About $50 million left... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

About $50 million left...

srp1979

srp1979

Per Sportstrac, with the Gesicki franchise tag we have about $158 million accounted for of the $208 million cap for 2022. We have to save 10mil for rookies and or additions throughout the season, leaving us with about $40 million. In addition, Xavien is likely going to command another 4-5 million.

Here's who we need/should resign (IMO), which will likely cost us $20 million +.
Ogbah
Lindasy
Duke
Elandon Roberts (only because he is a starter, although I wouldn't be surprised (or upset) if he isn't in the Dolphins plans)

That leaves $15 million or so to use in FA, barring we don't cut anyone or restructure. I'm thinking a stud LT (Armstesd) or WR (Cooper) are going to use up most of that unless we back load some contracts.

Thoughts? Am I missing anything or anyone here??

bward6460

Smythe will likely get re-signed and Needham will likely get a 2nd round tender at about $4 million this year.
 
dolfan91

dolfan91

They Can create more cap space by releasing some players.
 
srp1979

srp1979

bward6460 said:
Smythe will likely get re-signed and Needham will likely get a 2nd round tender at about $4 million this year.
Click to expand...
Forgot about Needham We would want to resign him. I think Long and Shaheen can replace Smythe's production...
 
bward6460

The Ghost said:
No.

Smythe and Needham are.

Gesicki's above average, in terms of his output.
You say this like they'll both be receiving 8 figure contracts. Needham is a no-brainer at $4 million. For the contract Smythe is likely to get, he'll be worth it as a #2 TE.
 
