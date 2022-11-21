About our Running game

mwestberry
Did anyone else notice how Buffalo chewed the Browns D up gashing the middle of their D-line with #26?
I bring this up hoping our success running against them wasn't a fluke.... wasn't because they suck ... but instead because our blocking and scheme is taking hold.
After watching the Bills do the same.... it gives me pause to celebrate our run game finally taking hold. I thought the only run game the Bills had was Allen TBH....
