About our Running game

I agree @danstilldaman ... I really don't see the Bills as a threat to our offense ... not anymore... My point was how easily they ran throught he same team we did and after our game a lot of us were excited our game has turned the corner... now we are a complete offense... now we can run or pass... but can we?I agree the 9ers will be a litmus test and I'm looking forward to seeing it play out.... we will still win a bunch of games with our passing attack and what a relief it will be if we can be consistent running. I know the pass attack will open up some runs... It sure would be cool if it didn't HAVE to.