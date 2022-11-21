 About our Running game | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

About our Running game

Did anyone else notice how Buffalo chewed the Browns D up gashing the middle of their D-line with #26?

I bring this up hoping our success running against them wasn't a fluke.... wasn't because they suck ... but instead because our blocking and scheme is taking hold.
After watching the Bills do the same.... it gives me pause to celebrate our run game finally taking hold. I thought the only run game the Bills had was Allen TBH....
 
I can understand your reason to have pause, but in the same regards Buffalo may pause with the success that Brisket had against Buffalo's defense as well. I'm not seeing the same Buffalo team that was playing earlier in the year that's for sure.
 
We have to see more of this against better run stop teams.
I will say that in a few weeks we go against the 49ers and they have the best run D in the NFL.
We need to be able to run for over 100yds on them.
They have lost every game where their opponent ran over 100 against them (Bears didn't get over 100 but were at 99)
 
I agree @danstilldaman ... I really don't see the Bills as a threat to our offense ... not anymore... My point was how easily they ran throught he same team we did and after our game a lot of us were excited our game has turned the corner... now we are a complete offense... now we can run or pass... but can we?

I agree the 9ers will be a litmus test and I'm looking forward to seeing it play out.... we will still win a bunch of games with our passing attack and what a relief it will be if we can be consistent running. I know the pass attack will open up some runs... It sure would be cool if it didn't HAVE to.
 
The Bills watched our tape, and decided to do the same thing we did….run it down their throats, right up the gut.

So will other teams from this point forward until they stop it.
 
so, @kcbrown , are you saying we don't know if we have a run game? If everyone can do it then we are not special in that dept.
 
I see your point…but maybe I am a homer...

I think our oline is playing much better.
I think Jeff Wilson Jr. is a stud.
I think Coach McD calls good plays, which never allows the defense to know what's coming.

So, I think we do have a run game.

However, we will truly know once we play the Bills in Game 2 & either the Eagles or Cowboys in the Super Bowl).

I think we can run on the Chiefs or the Titans if we have to face either in the playoffs.
 
Nothing wrong with being a "homer" @kcbrown .... I like your outlook... I am mostly referring to the celebratory posts after we accomplished what looked like a milestone and now looks different.

I hope McD's pass heavy scheme is enough to run when we feel the need.... I'm not sure if it works like that though. If opposing D's figure out a way to fill the gap in the middle of the field, we will need to be able to change direction with runs. When we play teams with winning records and face teams in the playoffs (not to mention bad weather games) it sure would be comforting to know we have an established run game.

I'm not sold yet after seeing the Bills run through Cleveland.
 
What I enjoyed most about our run game the last couple weeks is the success running outside zone, power, and counters which is making it more difficult to for DCs to attack the scheme.

To my untrained eye, the trend looks sustainable with the complement of Wilson and the continued cohesiveness of the OL.

Agree we’ll get a huge test against the 49ers. The Texans won’t serve as much of a barometer since they‘re near last in league for run defense.
 
