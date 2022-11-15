 About That Claim That Tua's 2 Receivers Are Carrying Him... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

About That Claim That Tua's 2 Receivers Are Carrying Him...

Vaark said:
Feel free to use facts to destroy any of those idiots' false narrative some still seem to be clinging to

I heard some were saying these wrs were causing other wrs to be wide open underneath. Idk about that, as just as much seems to do with Tua. Dan orvlosky talked and showed how Tua is usuing his eyes to get people open and his crazy anticipation where he passes it before they are. So when ball gets to them they already have good seperation, but if he didn't anticipate well, whatever seperation they had would have been closed fast from being late on the pass
 
If Tua is being carried by anything, it's play calling built around his strengths, but ya know...football is a team sport, so to some extent isn't every player being "carried" by another? By the same logic are Hill and Waddle not being carried by having a great QB? 😄
 
DolfanAdam said:
If Tua is being carried by anything, it's play calling built around his strengths, but ya know...football is a team sport, so to some extent isn't every player being "carried" by another? By the same logic are Hill and Waddle not being carried by having a great QB? 😄
yeah that;s what good coaches are supposed to do. Drew Brees is great, but sean payton set the offense to Brees skills and Brees excelled.
 
Yeah, I feel that's one of the dumbest knocks I've seen on Tua ... "Oh it's the offensive system is the only reason." So your saying an offensive system built to use your QB's strengths and give him the tools to execute your plan is something your team shouldn't be doing to prove your QB is good??? Like I don't get the logic behind that argument. In the end, everyone wants a Front Office / Coach to utilize their players and give them the ability to succeed and now that's a knock agaisnt a player playing great it's laughable.
 
These losers grasping at straws just confirm that they are morons. If they weren’t idiots they’d take the L and move on.
 
Bruzer said:
Yeah, I feel that's one of the dumbest knocks I've seen on Tua ... "Oh it's the offensive system is the only reason." So your saying an offensive system built to use your QB's strengths and give him the tools to execute your plan is something your team shouldn't be doing to prove your QB is good??? Like I don't get the logic behind that argument. In the end, everyone wants a Front Office / Coach to utilize their players and give them the ability to succeed and now that's a knock agaisnt a player playing great it's laughable.
It`s only a knock against Tua . Remember Allen year 3 ? Tua was miles better then him first 2 seasons Till Diggs got there . Diggs must have carried him and probably still is right .. Crickets though if you bring that up . Coaching and play calling are the biggest reasons . You bring in Hill last year and no way they have a year even close to what there having now . Those clowns last year had no idea how to call a play .
 
