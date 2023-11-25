 About that Dolphins Defense | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

About that Dolphins Defense

Waddle said:
We’ve allowed something like 60-70 yards in rushing the last two weeks COMBINED against Josh Jacobs and Breece Hall. Vic Fangio as advertised.
Hopefully those who were posting earlier in the season that hiring Fangio was a failure will finally admit that he was a great hire.

The players just had to learn to play in his defense which is totally different from the defense they played under with Boyer as the DC.
 
dolfan91 said:




Don't look now, but what a turn around after the 1st few weeks. Dominant.
I think they turned the corner in the second half against the Chiefs. Miami gave up 59 yards in that second half.

Obviously, Ramsey has made a huge impact. Against the Jets, the Dolphins seemingly played the entire game in NY's backfield. So impressive.

The points per game is a little deceiving, as Miami turnovers have too often given the opponent the ball in Dolphins territory.
 
KevInMotion said:
Defense has given up 17, 14 and 13 in the past 3 games.

They have given up a combined 3 pts. in the 2nd half of the past 2 games.

Lastly, the defense has forced 5 turnovers in these past 3 games (7 in the past 4)
Time to update what I posted in the Fangio hater thread.

Defense has given up 17, 14, 13 and 7 over the past 4 games.

They've given up a combined 10 pts. in the 2nd half of the past 3 games.

Lastly, the defense has forced 9 turnovers in the past 5 games and tallied 15 sacks over the past 4.

Since Week 8, the Dolphins have allowed the second-fewest first downs (53), the fourth-fewest offensive touchdowns (6) and recorded the sixth-most sacks (15).
 
superphin said:
All the fire Vic Fangio and Vic Fangio needs to get out of the booth people have been really quiet lately. The defense is looking SB caliber, will hopefully be able to continue looking good without Phillips.
I was one. Didn't like him, didn't want him. The defense is healthy and playing really well. He has people that fit his scheme now. My issue is with coaches that can't tailer their scheme to fit the skill set you have. When he has the players he needs he's a very good coach, I look at what a coach can do when he doesn't have that (Butch Barry).

Besides, Fanjio didn't want to interview with Miami when he went to Denver, then he really didn't want this job last year, he wanted Philly. So yeah, a little salty towards him. Win a Super Bowl and I may change my mind. :)
 
