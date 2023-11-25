About that Dolphins Defense

dolfan91
Don't look now, but what a turn around after the 1st few weeks. Dominant.
Hopefully those who were posting earlier in the season that hiring Fangio was a failure will finally admit that he was a great hire.We’ve allowed something like 60-70 yards in rushing the last two weeks COMBINED against Josh Jacobs and Breece Hall. Vic Fangio as advertised.
Time to update what I posted in the Fangio hater thread.Defense has given up 17, 14 and 13 in the past 3 games.
They have given up a combined 3 pts. in the 2nd half of the past 2 games.
Lastly, the defense has forced 5 turnovers in these past 3 games (7 in the past 4)
I was one. Didn't like him, didn't want him. The defense is healthy and playing really well. He has people that fit his scheme now. My issue is with coaches that can't tailer their scheme to fit the skill set you have. When he has the players he needs he's a very good coach, I look at what a coach can do when he doesn't have that (Butch Barry).All the fire Vic Fangio and Vic Fangio needs to get out of the booth people have been really quiet lately. The defense is looking SB caliber, will hopefully be able to continue looking good without Phillips.
